The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, announced today that it is leveraging GPT to launch Leo, an artificial intelligence-powered assistant that will be integrated with its proprietary transaction management platform, reZEN, to act as a 24/7 concierge to its agents and brokers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

By harnessing the proprietary personal and transaction data that reZEN already maintains about Real agents, Leo will be able to answer individual and specific questions in real time. In addition, it will be programmed to comprehend complex queries, provide accurate responses and learn from each interaction, thereby continually improving its ability to assist agents. Leo also will be customized for each agent, allowing it to understand and cater to their unique needs and working style. This personalized approach ensures that each agent receives the precise support they need, when they need it, making their job easier and more efficient.

“We are excited to see how Leo will enhance the work of our agents,” said Chief Technology Officer Pritesh Damani. “With the power of reZEN’s data and the bot’s advanced capabilities, we are confident that our agents will be better equipped to serve their clients and achieve their goals.”

Designed to act as a personalized digital assistant for Real’s agents, Leo is scheduled to go into beta testing later this quarter. It will be able to answer questions regarding an agent’s professional information, current and past transactions, equity programs, events, revenue share, commissions and finances. Leo will also improve operational efficiencies by minimizing the number of requests submitted to Real’s Customer Support function.

Built from the ground up, The Real Brokerage’s proprietary transaction management platform, reZEN, allows agents to manage an entire real estate transaction from their smartphone, giving them greater control over the transaction experience, including commission payments and advances, form submission and modification, brokerage equity and more. The addition of Leo adds a customized search based on personal transaction and agent-specific data history.

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for home buyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 46 states, D.C., and four Canadian provinces with over 10,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

