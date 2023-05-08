Small Pharma to Present at Upcoming CINP World Congress of Neuropsychopharmacology

Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, Dr. Carol Routledge, will deliver a poster presentation on data from the Company’s SPL026 Phase IIa clinical trial in patients with Major Depressive Disorder

LONDON, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) ( DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a biotechnology company focused on short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions, is pleased to announce that Dr. Carol Routledge, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, will deliver a poster presentation at the 34th CINP World Congress of Neuropsychopharmacology in Montreal, Canada which is taking place on May 7-10, 2023.

The poster will showcase positive data from the Company’s Phase IIa trial of SPL026, the first placebo-controlled study of a short-duration psychedelic for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (“MDD”). The trial investigated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of a 21.5mg intravenous dose of SPL026, a proprietary synthetic formulation of N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”), with supportive therapy in 34 patients with moderate/severe MDD.

Title: Efficacy, Safety and Tolerability of SPL026 with Support Therapy in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Date: Monday May 8, 2023
Time: 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. and 4:00 – 4:30 p.m. (EDT)
Location: Level 2 Foyer, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

About Small Pharma
Small Pharma is a biotechnology company progressing a pipeline of short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. The Company’s current focus is on exploring new therapeutic approaches for depression. Small Pharma’s lead candidate, SPL026, is a proprietary synthetic formulation of N, N-dimethyltryptamine. The Company is advancing clinical programs of SPL026 and SPL028 with supportive therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions, and was granted an Innovation Passport designation from the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (the “MHRA”) for IV SPL026 with supportive therapy for MDD. In addition, Small Pharma has a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets in development.

Contact Information:

Small Pharma Inc. & Investor Relations:
George Tziras, Chief Executive Officer
Email: [email protected]

Media Relations:
Jenny Maguire, Head of External Affairs
Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Note
Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The MHRA or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding its therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies has not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

The TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

