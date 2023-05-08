LONDON, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) ( DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a biotechnology company focused on short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions, is pleased to announce that Dr. Carol Routledge, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, will deliver a poster presentation at the 34th CINP World Congress of Neuropsychopharmacology in Montreal, Canada which is taking place on May 7-10, 2023.



The poster will showcase positive data from the Company’s Phase IIa trial of SPL026, the first placebo-controlled study of a short-duration psychedelic for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (“MDD”). The trial investigated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of a 21.5mg intravenous dose of SPL026, a proprietary synthetic formulation of N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”), with supportive therapy in 34 patients with moderate/severe MDD.

Title: Efficacy, Safety and Tolerability of SPL026 with Support Therapy in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Date: Monday May 8, 2023

Time: 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. and 4:00 – 4:30 p.m. (EDT)

Location: Level 2 Foyer, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a biotechnology company progressing a pipeline of short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. The Company’s current focus is on exploring new therapeutic approaches for depression. Small Pharma’s lead candidate, SPL026, is a proprietary synthetic formulation of N, N-dimethyltryptamine. The Company is advancing clinical programs of SPL026 and SPL028 with supportive therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions, and was granted an Innovation Passport designation from the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (the “MHRA”) for IV SPL026 with supportive therapy for MDD. In addition, Small Pharma has a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets in development.

