MTI Wireless Edge LTD. ("MTI") Launches New Space-Saving UHF Circular Indoor Slim RFID Antenna

52 minutes ago
PR Newswire

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 3, 2023

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MTI (AIM: MWE) is proud to announce the release of two new additions to our slim antenna line - the MT009R06RH for FCC and MT008R06RH for ETSI. These circular indoor slim antennas are designed for applications with space limitations in office and retail environments. With excellent electrical performances, including a 1.3:1 VSWR (typ) over temp, exceptional weight/performance ratio (less than 150 gr.), very wide coverage (80 deg EL/AZ), and a sleek and elegant design.

Complementing MTI's slim antenna portfolio of 6 – 9 dBic these antennas are a must-have for those seeking high-quality antennas for their RFID applications.

MTI offers a large portfolio with over 90 models of Linear and Circular, Single and Dual polarity, Forklift, Embedded and Near Field antennas for active and passive RFID Systems. The antennas cover a wide range of frequencies including 450MHz, 865-870MHz, 902-928MHz, 950-956MHz, 2.4GHz as well as Integrated Enclosure Antenna solutions (IAE).

Visit MTI's booth, number 934, at the upcoming RFID Journal live event in Orlando, Florida from the 9th to the 11th of May 2023.

About MTI's antenna division

MTI develops and produces High Quality antennas for Commercial, RFID and Military applications. Offering off-the-shelf and custom-developed antenna solutions in frequencies up to 174 GHz, MTI offers the widest range of antennas for all frequencies and applications. MTI is the premier supplier worldwide of Multi Band antennas for 5G backhaul and supplies directional and omnidirectional antennas for Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP), Point-to-Point (PtP), 5G, Access WiFi, Small Cell Backhaul, CBRS, TVWS, public safety, RFID and more.

[email protected]

www.mtiwe.com

