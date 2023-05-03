KORE Continues to Support Reduced Plastic Use, Greater Sustainability with SIM Card Initiative

53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, May 3, 2023

Smaller packaging will decrease plastic, carbon emissions

ATLANTA, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, the global pure-play Internet of Things ("IoT") hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, announced today its initiative to reduce waste and support sustainability by reducing the size of card bodies in its SIM shipments.

SIM cards power cellular connectivity in everything from smartphones to connected vehicles and are a vital part of consumer technology, as well as IoT. Since the first commercial launch of SIM cards three decades ago, approximately 4.5 billion SIM cards are sold and shipped each year industry-wide, accounting for more than 560,000 tons of carbon dioxide and 18,000+ tons of plastic waste annually.

"KORE consistently looks for ways to leverage IoT to help organizations with their sustainability and environmental goals," said KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl. "We also evaluate our own processes and products to find ways to have a positive impact on global sustainability initiatives. "

While the SIM card has reduced in size over the last three decades, the packaging – the card body – that holds the SIM has not. The KORE initiative reduces the card body by 50 percent and, relating to SIM cards, is expected to:

  • Reduce shipping costs by 50 percent due to the weight reduction
  • Reduce KORE's carbon footprint by 16 percent
  • Aid customers in reducing plastic waste by 50 percent

In addition to reducing the overall form factor of the SIM card, KORE is also a leading provider of eSIM with its OmniSIM™, which takes environmental goals to a new level. Traditional SIM cards need to be swapped when network changes occur, whereas an eSIM can be provisioned remotely and used the entire device lifecycle. Eliminating the need to physically swap SIM cards reduces both plastic and the carbon emissions associated with manufacturing and shipping new SIM cards. Overall, KORE saves 24 tons of CO2 in its eSIM shipments.

KORE discussed its OmniSIM suite at Mobile World Congress Barcelona during the eSIM Summit in a keynote address by Bahl titled "eSIM: The Future of IoT Connectivity." KORE also presented in a panel discussion "eSIM: Enabling the Age of Zero-Touch Provisioning."

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com.

SOURCE KORE Wireless

