VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") (TSXV: CYBE), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce the hiring of a highly experienced and effective sales leader to drive global sales for the company.

"We are delighted to announce that Ranell Gonzales has joined the company as Vice President, Head of Global Sales, to lead and drive our sales growth. He is a highly accomplished, respected and effective sales leader with specific expertise in the cybersecurity space. We are most fortunate to have Ranell on our executive team as we aggressively grow sales to meet market demand for our unique, continuous cyber risk mitigation solution," said Sai Huda, founder and CEO, CyberCatch.

Gonzales has over twelve years in sales leadership positions in cybersecurity and joins CyberCatch from SecurityScorecard, a global cybersecurity ratings solutions provider, where he served as Assistant Vice President, Cyber Defense Services and in increasingly growing sales leadership positions for over four years.

Previously, Gonzales served in sales leadership with RiskIQ, a cybersecurity company that was acquired by Microsoft, for over six years, rapidly being promoted for outstanding sales performance, starting as Account Executive, Global Sales Executive, Sales Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa, and as a North America Sales Leader.

"I am excited to join CyberCatch to lead the company's sales growth and to help the company transform cyber risk management forever. The opportunity for CyberCatch is tremendous not only in North America, but globally. It is rare to see a company so well positioned for success, and I look forward to driving sales aggressively while also helping shape the company's strategy to meet demand," said Gonzales.

About CyberCatch
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:
[email protected]

