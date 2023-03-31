INSPIRED TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2023 UNAUDITED RESULTS AND HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 10

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and services, announced that it will report unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, before the market opens. Inspired management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. in the UK the same day to discuss the Company's results and general business trends.

Conference Call Information
Telephone: The dial-in number to access the call live is 1-888-550-5864 (US) or 1-646-960-0275 (International). Participants should ask to be joined into the Inspired Entertainment call.

Webcast: A live audio-only webcast of the call can be accessed through the "Events and Presentations" page of the Company's website at www.inseinc.com under the Investors link. Please follow the registration prompts.

Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.inseinc.com.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.
Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Contact:
For Investors
[email protected]
+1 646 277-1285

For Press and Sales
[email protected]

