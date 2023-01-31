Veeva Introduces Link Workflow, a No-Code Platform for Building Custom Workflow Applications

54 minutes ago
PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 3, 2023

Business users can now easily build compliant workflow applications on Veeva Link data

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 Veeva Commercial Summit, North AmericaVeeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the availability of Veeva Link Workflow, a no-code platform to build custom workflow applications on Veeva Link real-time data.

Process owners can easily define workflows with objectives, events, and tasks on Link data including key opinion leaders, key accounts, clinical trials, and research sites. Reports and dashboards provide process visibility while granular security and audit trails assure control and compliance.

"Many critical processes in life sciences live outside of established application boundaries and are managed in spreadsheets and email," said Kilian Weiss, general manager of Veeva Link. "Link Workflow provides a foundation to drive more organized and connected execution across clinical and commercial."

Veeva Link is a family of connected data applications for real-time intelligence that includes Link Key People, Link Key Accounts, Link Scientific Awareness, Link Medical Insights, Link SiteBase, and Link TrialBase. Customers can build custom workflows on Link data using the Link Workflow no-code platform.

Link is a part of Veeva Commercial Cloud, a family of software, data, and services to advance commercial excellence in life sciences. Veeva also announced significant innovations across Commercial Cloud including Vault CRM, the next generation of CRM including new CRM Bot and Service Center applications, as well as the addition of Veeva Compass Prescriber and Compass National data products that deliver a modern patient-first approach for today's complex therapies.

Additional Information
For more on Veeva Link, visit: veeva.com/Link
Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 9 and 10), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Alison Borris
Veeva Systems
925-226-8821
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF88700&sd=2023-05-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veeva-introduces-link-workflow-a-no-code-platform-for-building-custom-workflow-applications-301814295.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

