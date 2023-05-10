Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel and proprietary nanosecond pulsed field ablation (nsPFA™) technology for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, today announced the appointment of Gansevoort “Gan” Dunnington, M.D. as its Chief Medical Officer.

“On behalf of the Company, I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Dunnington to the Pulse Biosciences team,” said Kevin Danahy, Chief Executive Officer of Pulse Biosciences. “Dr. Dunnington brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and experience in the field of cardiothoracic surgery, where he is a leader in pioneering novel less-invasive technologies that improve the lives of patients with atrial fibrillation. We look forward to his leadership and contributions, as we continue to harness the power of nanosecond pulsed field ablation to have a significant and meaningful positive impact on the treatment outcomes of atrial fibrillation, all the while being increasingly patient and physician friendly.”

Dr. Dunnington is a cardiothoracic surgeon and the Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery at St. Helena Hospital (Napa Valley). He specializes in minimally invasive complex cardiothoracic procedures including the Hybrid Cox-Maze procedure for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF). Prior to his time at St. Helena Hospital, Dr. Dunnington was an assistant professor at Stanford University and assistant director of cardiothoracic surgery at El Camino Hospital, a Stanford University affiliate. Dr. Dunnington obtained his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia. He completed his residency at Stanford University, where he served as Chief Resident of Surgery, and completed a fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Virginia.

“I believe nsPFA can meaningfully advance the treatment of AF for patients,” said Dr. Dunnington. “Based on my experience using this technology in preclinical studies, I believe the differentiated mechanism of action has the potential to significantly improve the safety and efficacy profile of cardiac ablation procedures and to disrupt the AF surgical device market. I am excited to join the Pulse Biosciences team at this important stage of the product and look forward to helping to bring this novel and uniquely differentiated technology to patients and healthcare providers around the world.”

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation (nsPFA) technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nsPFA technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation as well as a select few other opportunities currently served by alternative established ablation procedures. Visit pulsebiosciences.com to learn more.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to statements concerning the effectiveness of the Company’s nsPFA technology and CellFX System to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue, statements concerning the Company’s expected product development efforts, statements concerning customer adoption and future use of the CellFX System to address a range of conditions such as atrial fibrillation, and Pulse Biosciences’ expectations, whether stated or implied, regarding whether the Company’s nsPFA technology will become a disruptive treatment option for treating cardiac arrhythmias and whether future clinical studies will show the CellFX System is safe and effective to treat atrial fibrillation or any other medical condition, and other future events. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Pulse Biosciences’ current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Pulse Biosciences’ business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Pulse Biosciences’ control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Pulse Biosciences’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pulse Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

