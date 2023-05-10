AIG Recognized as One of DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity for Sixth Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

For the sixth consecutive year, DiversityInc, a leading source of human capital data, education and advice, has named American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) on the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list. AIG placed 35th on the list.

AIG Chief Human Resources & Diversity Officer Rose Marie Glazer said: “We are honored to receive this recognition again from DiversityInc. At AIG, we believe in the power of allyship—for colleagues, clients, distribution partners, communities and more. Our commitment to allyship is rooted in our core values and is central in our ability to deliver excellence in all that we do. We foster a workplace where colleagues feel respected, valued and free to express their individual perspectives, needs and ambitions. Across our global organization, we are listening, learning and leading with action to cultivate diverse teams and promote inclusive attitudes and behaviors.”

The DiversityInc Top 50 assessment is an extensive, data-driven analysis of information shared by U.S. employers related to leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy. DiversityInc reported that overall participation increased 23% year-over-year.

Highlights of AIG’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) journey from the past year include:

  • Elevating the role of Chief Diversity Officer to report to the Chairman & CEO.
  • Continuing to set the tone at the top, with equal representation of men and women on AIG’s Board of Directors and achieving total diversity of 70% as of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2023.
  • Achieving an initial target of providing conscious inclusion training to a majority of global managers.
  • Introducing a voluntary colleague self-identification process to enable AIG to make more informed decisions about what programs, benefits and resources to offer based on confidentially analyzed diversity data about AIG colleagues related to gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, military veteran status and ethnicity.
  • Launching DEI micro-learning for global colleagues focusing on inclusive leadership, allyship, dimensions of diversity, cross-cultural dynamics and fostering inclusion in multiple languages.

For information about DEI at AIG, visit www.aig.com%2Fabout-us%2Fdiversity-equity-and-inclusion.

For more information about DiversityInc’s rankings, visit www.DiversityInc.com%2FMethodology.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies offer insurance solutions that help businesses and individuals in approximately 70 countries and jurisdictions protect their assets and manage risks. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Faig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com%2FAIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Faig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230503005553r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005553/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.