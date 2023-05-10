For the sixth consecutive year, DiversityInc, a leading source of human capital data, education and advice, has named American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) on the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list. AIG placed 35th on the list.

AIG Chief Human Resources & Diversity Officer Rose Marie Glazer said: “We are honored to receive this recognition again from DiversityInc. At AIG, we believe in the power of allyship—for colleagues, clients, distribution partners, communities and more. Our commitment to allyship is rooted in our core values and is central in our ability to deliver excellence in all that we do. We foster a workplace where colleagues feel respected, valued and free to express their individual perspectives, needs and ambitions. Across our global organization, we are listening, learning and leading with action to cultivate diverse teams and promote inclusive attitudes and behaviors.”

The DiversityInc Top 50 assessment is an extensive, data-driven analysis of information shared by U.S. employers related to leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy. DiversityInc reported that overall participation increased 23% year-over-year.

Highlights of AIG’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) journey from the past year include:

Elevating the role of Chief Diversity Officer to report to the Chairman & CEO.

Continuing to set the tone at the top, with equal representation of men and women on AIG’s Board of Directors and achieving total diversity of 70% as of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2023.

Achieving an initial target of providing conscious inclusion training to a majority of global managers.

Introducing a voluntary colleague self-identification process to enable AIG to make more informed decisions about what programs, benefits and resources to offer based on confidentially analyzed diversity data about AIG colleagues related to gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, military veteran status and ethnicity.

Launching DEI micro-learning for global colleagues focusing on inclusive leadership, allyship, dimensions of diversity, cross-cultural dynamics and fostering inclusion in multiple languages.

For information about DEI at AIG, visit www.aig.com%2Fabout-us%2Fdiversity-equity-and-inclusion.

For more information about DiversityInc’s rankings, visit www.DiversityInc.com%2FMethodology.

