Flywire to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BOSTON, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation ( FLYW)("Flywire" or the “Company") a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that the Company's management team will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the Company will attend the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA. They will participate in a fireside chat discussion which will begin at 3:55pm ET.
  • On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the Company will attend the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. They will participate in a fireside chat discussion which will begin at 3:20pm CT.
  • On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Company will attend the RBC Capital Markets FinTech Conference in New York, NY.

The fireside chat discussions will be webcast live from Flywire’s investor relations website at https://ir.flywire.com/. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the investor relations website for 90 days following the discussions.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 3,100 clients with diverse payment methods in 140 currencies across 240 plus countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Akil Hollis
[email protected]

Media:
Sarah King
[email protected]

Prosek Partners
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgzMDUyMyM1NTcxMjY4IzIwMjk0OTk=
Flywire-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.