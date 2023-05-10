AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin”), a leading marketing platform, is bringingperformance-based buying to connected TV (CTV) within its powerful mobile user acquisition platform, AppDiscovery. App marketers can now tap into massive CTV supply across hundreds of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) apps and 3,000+ channels from a single source of access and only pay for installs.

AppDiscovery gives advertisers access to real-time, transparent analytics on their CTV campaigns in the same dashboard where they manage mobile campaigns. (Photo: AppLovin Corporation)

CTV will be the fastest-growing medium this year, with ad spending surging 21% to reach more than $25 billion. With 93%25 of U.S. internet users today reachable by CTV, it’s a prime time for app marketers to add this channel to their marketing mix to reach audiences at scale and achieve their ROI goals.

“We're excited to successfully bridge the gap between mobile marketing and CTV through a performance buying model,” said Idil Canal, General Manager of AdTech, AppLovin. “With AppLovin, marketers can easily test and rapidly scale CTV campaigns to acquire high-quality users by accessing a vast audience with targeted, relevant ads — all while prioritizing installs over impressions.”

CTV advertising on AppDiscovery is seamless. Advertisers can run mobile and CTV ad campaigns, and even leverage AppLovin’s industry-leading in-house creative team for custom, high-performing CTV ads — all on the same platform.

Since launching AppLovin’s performance CTV campaigns last year, leading credit-building app Kikoff has seen a 3X increase in install rates, and as a result has scaled its CTV budget by 6X, making it a significant part of its app marketing portfolio. “AppLovin’s CTV campaigns brought new momentum to our UA efforts. Not only do they allow us to further differentiate our offering in the marketplace by telling a more complete story to a larger audience, they also deliver on our UA performance goals. We’re excited about the continued partnership and growth potential,” said Max Wang, Growth Marketing Manager at Kikoff.

With AppDiscovery, advertisers and app marketers can:

Run CPI-based performance campaigns.

Automate and optimize campaigns.

Manage mobile and CTV campaigns from a single access source.

Utilize custom, top-performing creatives optimized for CTV.

As a value add, AppLovin’s SparkLabs in-house creative team is available to customers for custom, high-performing ads, eliminating the need to develop resource-intensive creatives on their own. Access real-time, transparent analytics: Trackable return on ad spend (ROAS) and channel name visibility ensures there is no guess work in where ads run.

“AppLovin’s AppDiscovery has been a strong user acquisition channel for us on mobile. Their recent addition of performance CTV campaigns presented an incremental channel to grow our user base at our target price points – all while using a single source of access. We’ve been delighted with the platform’s potential and appreciate the team’s constant optimization efforts,” said Terence Fung, Chief Strategy Officer at Storm8.

About AppLovin

AppLovin accelerates business growth with market leading technologies. AppLovin’s end-to-end software solutions support profitable growth by optimizing monetization and by using powerful machine learning to make data-driven marketing decisions. AppLovin partners with businesses to deliver personalized experiences at a massive global scale. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

