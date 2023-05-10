Alnylam+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.+(Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today published its 2022+Corporate+Responsibility+Report. This year’s edition reasserts our commitment to advancing pioneering RNAi science and supporting health equity. The company continues to take meaningful steps across each of our six corporate responsibility pillars to ensure everyone has access to essential health services and medicines. As the company further these efforts, it will regularly communicate its progress.

“Our dedication to ethical and responsible business practices is a key enabler for our long-term success,” said Yvonne Greenstreet, MBChB, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam. “We see ourselves as industry leaders with a responsibility to achieve ambitious business goals – goals that must also tackle the barriers in place for millions around the world with limited access to quality healthcare and medicines.”

Key highlights from the 2022 report include:

Met all Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) goals in MassBio’s Industry pledge.

Launched formal U.S. supplier diversity program delivering on 2020 pledge to address inequity through six key areas: leadership and executive culture; inclusive company culture; recruitment; retention and development; accountability and sustainability; and supplier diversity.

Analyzed and published global multiyear data on Alnylam’s environmental impact.

Refined data collection process across scopes 1, 2, and select scope 3 GHG emissions to gather multiyear data and launched a new process to report water usage data for the first time.

Evolved approach to outreach and inclusion within clinical trials.

Trained clinical operations team, based in the U.S. and Europe, on cultural competency frameworks to better serve communities who have traditionally been excluded from clinical trials, as well as set diversity goals for Alnylam trials in common diseases.

Expanded Alnylam Challengers Health Equity Initiative to Europe.

Partnered with innovative non-governmental organizations in the UK, the Netherlands, and Italy to empower refugee populations to rebuild healthy, safe, and productive lives in their adopted homelands.

To learn more about corporate responsibility at Alnylam, download the full 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report here.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding 20 years ago, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), OXLUMO® (lumasiran), AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran) and Leqvio® (inclisiran), which is being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner, Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including multiple product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at %40Alnylam, on LinkedIn, or on Instagram.

