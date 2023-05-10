TEMPE, Ariz., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. ( WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced that the Company is sponsoring a major networking event during the inaugural Professionalizing Law Enforcement Community Engagement Training ( PLECET) National Conference taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, from May 3-6, 2023. The conference brings law enforcement agencies and communities together and hosts police representatives and officers from all 50 states.

The PLECET Conference will feature a premier group of instructors, speakers, presenters, community leaders, scholars, researchers, and community engagement practitioners who will share insights and best practices to build stronger trust, connections, and community relations. Through a variety of workshops, live demonstrations and networking opportunities, these law enforcement experts and professionals also aim to broaden their understanding of new technology solutions to prevent escalation and use-of-force approaches to keep officers and the community safe.

Due to the rise of Substance Abuse Disorders (SUDs), often caused by opioid use, and emotionally disturbed persons (EDPs) in crisis, local law enforcement officers frequently serve as the first responders to address many mental health-related calls. In fact, an estimated 20% of police calls involve a mental health or substance use crisis. Traditional methods used to restrain individuals can escalate quickly to use of force, which instills a sense of hesitation within communities to reach out for help during crises. As a result, it is more important than ever to improve the relationships between law enforcement officers and their communities. De-escalation solutions are necessary to keep communities safe and better equip officers in crisis situations. By bringing law enforcement officers and community members together to share insights and best practices, we can build stronger trust, connections, and community relations.

Kevin Mullins, CEO of Wrap Technologies, will be speaking at the Wrap-sponsored reception on Thursday, May 4th from 7:00-10:00 p.m. Eastern time at the Guardian Works private event space (775 Echo Street, NW, Atlanta, GA 30318). He will be joined by MovementForward, Inc. CEO and PLECET conference organizer, Reverend Markel Hutchins, to call for greater community involvement with officers across the country and globe. Wrap Technologies is dedicated to preventing escalation and use of force whenever possible, while also helping law enforcement agencies establish trust and better community relationships within the neighborhoods they serve, live in, and support.

“Community engagement is one of the most critical and far-reaching challenges facing law enforcement – impacting public safety at every level,” said Mullins. “We’re honored to support and participate in this effort by providing demonstrations of BolaWrap, which helps prevent escalation when restraining and individual. Moreover, we look forward to engaging with this group and learning from like-minded law enforcement professionals who prioritize serving their communities effectively. This event comes at a crucial time for communities and law enforcement agencies to come together and create a safer environment that preserves the officers’ and communities’ safety.”

Rev. Hutchins stated, “We are pleased and grateful to have Wrap Technologies as a partner in our efforts to build bridges between police officers and residents in local communities. Every law enforcement officer in our country should be equipped with the BolaWrap device because of its great potential to save lives and save careers.”

About PLECET

The Professionalizing Law Enforcement-Community Engagement Training (PLECET) National Conference is an annual specialized training, networking, and professional development conference for sworn and non-sworn personnel assigned to community engagement roles within law enforcement agencies across the nation.

PLECET was founded by noted social change and civil rights leader Reverend Markel Hutchins in conjunction with the Movement Forward organization, a modern, inclusive social change organization working to protect, promote, and advance the civil and human rights of all people. The Atlanta-based social change organization also hosts the acclaimed annual National Faith & Blue Weekend (Faith & Blue) with support from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office), along with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the National Sheriffs’ Association.

Visit us at www.plecetconference2023.org

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies, Inc. ( WRAP) is a global public safety technology and services company that delivers safe and effective policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel worldwide. Wrap is leading the movement for safer policing by equipping officers with no harm, non-pain compliance tools and immersive training for the modern world. The Company's solutions, products, and services include the BolaWrap® Remote Restraint Device and Wrap Reality™.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to safely detain persons without pain, injury, or the need to use higher levels of force. BolaWrap® has been deployed to over 900 agencies in the U.S, including Los Angeles, Detroit, and New York City and across 58 countries.

Wrap Reality™, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, beyond shoot-no-shoot scenarios, focusing on verbal communications and preventing escalation. Through its growing availability of real-life scenarios, Wrap Reality™ covers all facets of law enforcement training from verbal commands to tactical use-of-force.

Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com .

