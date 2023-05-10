Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”) today announced that the company will participate at the Bank of America 2023 Health Care Conference on May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Management will host 1x1 investor meetings as well as a presentation at 3:40 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day, May 10, 2023. Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the fireside chat by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.agilitihealth.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Agiliti

Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. Agiliti serves more than 10,000 national, regional and local acute care and alternate site providers across the U.S. For more than eight decades, Agiliti has delivered medical equipment management and service solutions that help healthcare providers reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies and support optimal patient outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005176/en/