Splunk+Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, will report results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2023 on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released after market close and posted on the Splunk+Investor+Relations website.

Splunk’s executive management team will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or (646) 307-1963 from international locations and referencing conference ID 3063836. A live audio webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available on Splunk’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.splunk.com%2Fevents-presentations.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk helps build a safer and more resilient digital world. Organizations trust Splunk to prevent security, infrastructure and application issues from becoming major incidents, absorb shocks from digital disruptions, and accelerate digital transformation.

