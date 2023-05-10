Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Expands Collaboration with Salesforce to Drive Business Growth

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Esquire+Financial+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the “Company”), the holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association (collectively “Esquire”), has expanded its use of Salesforce technology to more effectively power its hyper-personalized sales and marketing initiatives aimed at law firms nationally.

Esquire is a digital-first, branchless bank, which means that it has to nurture and build client relationships nationally across digital channels using targeted or account-based marketing (“ABM”) campaigns. Esquire relies primarily on technology to virtually power customer and prospect engagements. Now, through its expanded work with Salesforce, Esquire will leverage artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics, and personalization features to deliver real-time and relevant thought leadership content and experiences to customers and prospects.

“As a client-centric, technology-focused bank, our continued investment in Salesforce technology plays an essential role in reaching our target market, as well as our future success,” said Andrew C. Sagliocca, CEO and President of Esquire. “We meet our target clients on their terms and timeframe, in the digital channels and with the content that helps them achieve their business goals, not in traditional branches during traditional bank hours.”

Esquire initially implemented Salesforce technology, including Marketing+Cloud, to more effectively reach prospective customers nationally. Prior to implementing Marketing Cloud, Esquire’s outreach to prospective law firms was through traditional sales channels – primarily state bar association events and referrals. After only two years of using Marketing Cloud, Esquire now generates more than 50% of its law firm leads from digital marketing initiatives.

In addition to Marketing Cloud, Esquire leverages the power of additional Salesforce technology, including Tableau and Sales+Cloud.

“Salesforce’s AI capabilities help determine the next-best communications while showing the most relevant content to the right people at the right time,” said Kyall Mai, SVP and Chief Innovation Officer at Esquire. “Putting world-class content together with next-generation artificial intelligence will help position Esquire for continued long-term success.”

Esquire was recently honored by Demand+Gen+Report for the Best ABM Campaign at the 12th Annual Killer Content Awards (the Finny Awards). The winning campaign, co-developed with Esquire’s B2B marketing agency partner, Park+%26amp%3B+Battery, was honored as part of the 2023 B2B+Marketing+Exchange conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Being the first financial institution to receive this award is a great honor for Esquire and a testament to the possibilities that exist when a digital-first strategy is combined with the right technology platform and a customer-centric approach to the sales process,” continued Mai. “By integrating our marketing technology and our expanding library of topical, customer-centric content, we’ve armed law firms nationally with laser-guided content. We believe Esquire is only scratching the surface thanks to our expanded engagement with Salesforce.”

“In today’s digital-first world, customers expect more relevant experiences from companies across every touchpoint,” said Bobby Jania, Senior Vice President, Marketing Cloud at Salesforce. “Salesforce helps Esquire use artificial intelligence and data to connect with customers in a whole new way and become a customer company by making every moment more personal, valuable, and memorable.”

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the legal industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored products and solutions to the legal community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers in a whole new way with the power of AI, data and CRM. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

