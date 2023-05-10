NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is recognized in DMG Consulting LLC’s Contact Center Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Market Share Report as the market share leader in total workforce optimization (WFO)/Workforce Engagement Management (WEM). DMG’s report analyzes the revenue, market share, and execution of 36 global WFO/WEM suite vendors for the fiscal year 2021. According to the DMG report, NICE was the market share leader for sales of WFO/WEM solutions, quality management, and total workforce management

NICE is the market leader in sales of WFO/WEM solutions with a market share of 33.4 percent. DMG Consulting noted the increase was driven in large part by strong sales of NICE’s cloud-based offerings, including NICE CXone contact center infrastructure solutions. This announcement reinforces NICE WEM’s leadership position and joins the additional recognitions NICE WEM receives from industry-leading analysts for its vision, execution, and adaptability with CXi.

NICE WEM consists of integrated solutions that are adaptable and use an analytics-based digital approach that is able to be deployed on-prem or in a cloud environment. NICE WEM optimizes efficiencies by identifying performance improvement opportunities, enhances scheduling by factoring in employee preference with business needs, utilizes AI forecasting to ensure accurate staffing needs are met, improves agent productivity, provides personalized engagement with gamification options, and delivers employee personalized training and coaching with Enlighten AI.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, “We are thrilled to be recognized by DMG Consulting as the WFO/WEM market share leader and will continue to focus on innovating solutions to improve our Workforce Engagement suite for organizations and agents to not only succeed but exceed expectations.”

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

