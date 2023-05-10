Veracyte Announces Release of Inaugural ESG Report

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that it released its inaugural Environmental%2C+Social+and+Governance+%28ESG%29+Report. The 2023 ESG Report sets the foundation for Veracyte’s ESG performance and outlines the company’s ambitions to build upon its progress in the years ahead.

“As our company has grown, we have embraced our responsibility to advance our ESG efforts,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “Our inaugural ESG report highlights how our mission and values are deeply embedded in our business, and demonstrates not only our dedication to improving patient outcomes, but also our commitment to our shareholders, employees, business partners, and other stakeholders.”

Highlights from Veracyte’s 2023 ESG Report include:

  • Establishing a governance structure for ESG, including an executive-level ESG Steering Committee and Board-level oversight of ESG matters through the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.
  • Fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, with women comprising 59% of our employees and 60% of our executive leadership team.
  • Enhancing our governance practices by submitting and recommending approval of a proposal to Veracyte’s stockholders at the 2023 annual meeting to transition to a declassified Board of Directors.
  • Pursuing BREEAM® (Building Research Establishment’s Environmental Assessment Method) certification for our new facility currently under construction in Marseille, France.

The 2023 ESG Report includes disclosures that were informed by established frameworks such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards. The report is available on Veracyte’s Investors webpage.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our high-performing tests enable clinicians to make more confident diagnostic, prognostic and treatment decisions for some of the most challenging diseases such as thyroid, prostate, breast, bladder and lung cancers, as well as interstitial lung diseases. We help patients avoid unnecessary procedures and speed time to diagnosis and appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the U.S. through our central laboratories, we also aim to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through a distributed model to laboratories that can perform them locally. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are statements other than statements of historical facts and statements in the future tense. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our plans, objectives, expectations and growth drivers related to our ESG-related topics including, for example, targets and goals; the impact of continuing to monitor, manage, and report on the environment and related efforts to mitigate harm; and the ability of our oversight and management of ESG matters to achieve long term success for all stakeholders. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially, or such uncertainties could cause adverse effects on our results. Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to Veracyte as of the date of this report, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the impact of new and existing laws and regulations and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Additionally, these forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Significant variation from the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements could cause our actual results to vary, and the impact could be significant. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our performance are included under the captions "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-k for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on March 1, 2023, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.veracyte.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230503005374r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005374/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.