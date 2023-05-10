Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that it released its inaugural Environmental%2C+Social+and+Governance+%28ESG%29+Report. The 2023 ESG Report sets the foundation for Veracyte’s ESG performance and outlines the company’s ambitions to build upon its progress in the years ahead.

“As our company has grown, we have embraced our responsibility to advance our ESG efforts,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “Our inaugural ESG report highlights how our mission and values are deeply embedded in our business, and demonstrates not only our dedication to improving patient outcomes, but also our commitment to our shareholders, employees, business partners, and other stakeholders.”

Highlights from Veracyte’s 2023 ESG Report include:

Establishing a governance structure for ESG, including an executive-level ESG Steering Committee and Board-level oversight of ESG matters through the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, with women comprising 59% of our employees and 60% of our executive leadership team.

Enhancing our governance practices by submitting and recommending approval of a proposal to Veracyte’s stockholders at the 2023 annual meeting to transition to a declassified Board of Directors.

Pursuing BREEAM® (Building Research Establishment’s Environmental Assessment Method) certification for our new facility currently under construction in Marseille, France.

The 2023 ESG Report includes disclosures that were informed by established frameworks such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards. The report is available on Veracyte’s Investors webpage.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our high-performing tests enable clinicians to make more confident diagnostic, prognostic and treatment decisions for some of the most challenging diseases such as thyroid, prostate, breast, bladder and lung cancers, as well as interstitial lung diseases. We help patients avoid unnecessary procedures and speed time to diagnosis and appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the U.S. through our central laboratories, we also aim to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through a distributed model to laboratories that can perform them locally. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are statements other than statements of historical facts and statements in the future tense. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our plans, objectives, expectations and growth drivers related to our ESG-related topics including, for example, targets and goals; the impact of continuing to monitor, manage, and report on the environment and related efforts to mitigate harm; and the ability of our oversight and management of ESG matters to achieve long term success for all stakeholders. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially, or such uncertainties could cause adverse effects on our results. Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to Veracyte as of the date of this report, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the impact of new and existing laws and regulations and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Additionally, these forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Significant variation from the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements could cause our actual results to vary, and the impact could be significant. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our performance are included under the captions "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-k for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on March 1, 2023, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.veracyte.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

