London, May 3, 2023



New Holland Agriculture, a global brand of CNH Industrial, has been awarded a 2023 Green Good Design Award for its T7 Methane Power LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) prototype tractor.

The awards are organized by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. This special GREEN edition of GOOD DESIGN highlights important work that spearheads fully sustainable design, from new international products and buildings to construction and planning projects.

The new T7 prototype furthers our leadership position in the quest for viable alternative fuels. This new LNG system provides four times the fuel storage of our T6 model, the world’s first commercialized compressed natural gas tractor, which more than doubles the autonomy and creates more value for our customers.

We partnered with Bennamann, a UK-based expert whose multi-patented approach converts fugitive methane to clean biofuel – helping support an energy independent and sustainable farm system. When the T7 prototype is integrated within this process, an operation’s overall carbon footprint can be ‘better than zero.’

Blending style, function and sustainability, the prototype features an all-new exterior with remodeled hood and state-of-the-art lighting. Inside the cab, the operator will benefit from a range of improvements: a full-length skydome roof for enhanced visibility, the innovative SideWinder™ Ultra armrest for greater comfort, a larger IntelliView™ 12-inch touchscreen, and ergonomically shaped seats.

The Green Good Design award recognizes our commitment to sustainable design that generates long-term value for our customers.

CNH Industrial (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Anna Angelini North America United Kingdom Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

[email protected]

Attachments