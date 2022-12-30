Tom Bell begins tenure as Leidos CEO

RESTON, Va., May 3, 2023

RESTON, Va., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (

NYSE:LDOS, Financial), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced a new era of leadership for the half-century company as Thomas Bell began his tenure as CEO. Bell's selection was announced on February 27, 2023.

"Tom comes to Leidos from an impressive global career spanning multiple companies and varied roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently he led Rolls-Royce's North American business. The Board is confident that Tom is the right leader for the company and will quickly earn the trust of all our stakeholders," said Robert S. Shapard, who assumed the role of independent Chairman of the Board on April 28, 2023.

Bell was selected by the company's Board of Directors following a thorough and thoughtful process to select a successor.

"I'm honored to have been asked to lead Leidos into and through its second decade as an independent company," said Bell. "In its first decade, Leidos has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the missions of our customers. I'm ready to stand with our 45,000 employees to harness technology and push the boundaries of what's possible, building an even bolder, brighter future together."

Prior to joining Leidos, Bell was senior vice president of global sales & marketing for defense, space & security at The Boeing Company. Before joining Boeing in 2015, he was President of Rolls-Royce Defense Aerospace, having joined as President, Customer Business, North America in mid-2012. Previously he spent more than two decades with Boeing in a variety of leadership positions within the defense, space and security business and began his aerospace career with Lockheed Martin in human space flight.

Bell and Shapard succeed Roger Krone, who served as Chairman and CEO since 2014.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 45,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

