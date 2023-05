PR Newswire

ROSELAND, N.J., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private sector employment increased by 296,000 jobs in April and annual pay was up 6.7 percent year-over-year, according to the April ADP® National Employment Report™ produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab ("Stanford Lab").

The jobs report and pay insights use ADP's fine-grained anonymized and aggregated payroll data of over 25 million U.S. employees to provide a representative picture of the labor market. The report details the current month's total private employment change, and weekly job data from the previous month. ADP's pay measure uniquely captures the earnings of a cohort of almost 10 million employees over a 12-month period.

"The slowdown in pay growth gives the clearest signal of what's going on in the labor market right now," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Employers are hiring aggressively while holding pay gains in check as workers come off the sidelines. Our data also shows fewer people are switching jobs."

April 2023 Report Highlights *

JOBS REPORT

Private employers added 296,000 jobs in April

Last month brought a burst of hiring even as pay gains for job changers slowed dramatically.

Change in U.S. Private Employment : 296,000

Change by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing: 67,000

Natural resources/mining 52,000

Construction 53,000

Manufacturing -38,000

- Service-providing: 229,000

Trade/transportation/utilities 32,000

Information 2,000

Financial activities - 28,000

28,000 Professional/business services - 16,000

16,000 Education/health services 69,000

Leisure/hospitality 154,000

Other services 16,000

Change by U.S. Regions

- Northeast: 159,000

New England 54,000

Middle Atlantic 105,000

- Midwest: 118,000

East North Central 69,000

West North Central 49,000

- South: -100,000

South Atlantic - 28,000

28,000 East South Central - 44,000

44,000 West South Central -28,000

- West: 109,000

Mountain - 7,000

7,000 Pacific 116,000

Change by Establishment Size

- Small establishments: 121,000

1-19 employees 14,000

20-49 employees 107,000

- Medium establishments: 122,000

50-249 employees 95,000

250-499 employees 27,000

- Large establishments: 47,000

500+ employees 47,000

PAY INSIGHTS

Pay gains slowed rapidly in April

Pay growth continued its nearly year-long slowdown. Job changers in particular saw a dramatic decline, with pay slowing from 14.2 percent growth to 13.2 percent, the slowest pace of growth since November 2021.

Median Change in Annual Pay (ADP matched person sample)

- Job-Stayers 6.7%

- Job-Changers 13.2%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing:

Natural resources/mining 6.8%

Construction 6.9%

Manufacturing 6.2%

- Service-providing:

Trade/transportation/utilities 6.6%

Information 6.0%

Financial activities 6.7%

Professional/business services 6.3%

Education/health services 7.0%

Leisure/hospitality 8.9%

Other services 6.5%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Firm Size

- Small firms:

1-19 employees 5.5%

20-49 employees 6.7%

- Medium firms:

50-249 employees 6.9%

250-499 employees 6.8%

- Large firms:

500+ employees 6.8%

To see Pay Insights by U.S. State, Gender, and Age for Job-Stayers, visit here:

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

The March total of jobs added was revised from 145,000 to 142,000. The historical data file, and weekly data for the previous month, is available at https://adpemploymentreport.com/.

The May 2023 ADP National Employment Report will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET on June 1, 2023.

