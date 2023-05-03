PR Newswire

Retail expansion includes six openings in the Charlotte metro in 2023

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, announced today that it plans to open six stores in the Charlotte metro in 2023. In addition to the previously announced locations at 6611 Carmel Road, 3310 Wilkinson Boulevard and 2020 Beatties Ford Road, the bank plans to bring critical financial services to the rapidly expanding metro area including new locations at 3061 North Sharon Amity Road; 345 S. Kings Drive; and 8179 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land, South Carolina.

The initial set of stores is part of TD's plan to open approximately 15 stores in Charlotte, North Carolina, by 2025.

"We're excited to open our doors to Charlotte and introduce the community to TD's unique, unexpectedly human brand and advice-based approach to banking," said Hugh Allen, Regional President of the Mid-South Metro, TD Bank. "These six locations in the Charlotte metro will help meet the community's need for access to additional banking locations, including low-to-moderate income and majority-minority areas."

TD Bank will hold a grand opening and community celebration for its first store at Carmel Road on May 12 and 13. The 3,201-square-foot Carmel Road location was designed with advice-based conversations in mind and features a flexible layout and sit-stand workstations to allow colleagues to quickly adapt the physical space to enable different types of conversations and respond to the amount of expected traffic on a given day.

TD's two-day community celebration will include food, music and family activities. Friday, May 12, will also include an appearance by NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie 9–10 a.m. and a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m.

TD stores offer a wide array of financial advice and banking services, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, home equity lines of credit and loans, small business checking accounts and more. Specialists are also available at many stores, including financial advisors for more in-depth wealth management and investing conversations.

The bank plans to open additional stores in the Charlotte metro through 2024. Several future locations, including those at Wilkinson Boulevard and Beatties Ford Road, will feature dedicated space for community leaders and organizations to come together to host job trainings, financial education workshops or nonprofit events.

"TD Bank is a growth company and our expansion in Charlotte is a major milestone toward our goal of becoming a top bank in the U.S.," said Ernie Diaz, Head of U.S. Consumer Distribution, Wealth and TD Auto Finance, TD Bank. "These new stores underscore our commitment to this market, and to continuing to provide legendary experiences and advice for our customers in-person."

