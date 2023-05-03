American Public Education, Inc. Honors National Nurses Month with Nursing Excellence Awards, "Salute to Nurses" Tour

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., May 3, 2023

APEI's institutions to hold multiple events thanking nurses for their contributions to the nation's health care delivery system

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), one of the nation's leading educators of pre-licensure nurses, today announced multiple activities honoring nurses as part of the company's celebration of National Nurses Month. The annual appreciation month takes place every May and honors the many contributions nurses make to the health and well-being of our communities.

APEI's institutions—Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing and American Public University System (APUS)—are commemorating the month with "Nursing Excellence Awards", a "Salute to Nurses" community tour and "Diversity in Nursing" continuing education event, among other activities.

"Nurses and nurse educators play a vital role in our healthcare system and communities, and we are incredibly grateful for their dedication to providing quality patient care and education to support the next generation of nurses," said APEI president and CEO Angela Selden. "We at APEI are honored to provide affordable, high-quality education both to create new nurses and to provide learning opportunities for the advancement of all nurses, which is only possible thanks to our roughly 1,200 nursing faculty who are committed to helping graduate the best nurses possible."

APEI's institutions work with health systems nationwide to transform the relationship between nursing education and employment. Rasmussen students can attend classes at one of 22 campuses across six states, including Florida, Minnesota, North Dakota, Kansas, Illinois and Wisconsin as well as online; Hondros students can choose one of eight campuses in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan; APUS students attend their programs online, with in-person practicums and shadowing.

APEI's schools have conferred nearly 15,000 pre-licensure nursing degrees since 2019. APEI is working to mitigate the chronic nursing shortage by training students with expanded, robust nursing curriculums at Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing and American Public University System (APUS). Combined, these schools cover a full ladder of nursing curriculum from LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) to MSN (Master of Nursing) and DNP (Doctor of Nursing Practice).

Rasmussen University Recognizes Students and Faculty with Nursing Excellence Awards

Thirty-six Rasmussen University faculty and student honorees were selected among almost 200 nominations nationwide. Individuals were nominated by their peers because of their dedication to becoming skilled nurses or for their contributions to the whole nursing profession and healthcare fields.

View the full list of Rasmussen honorees and activities here.

Hondros College of Nursing Launches "Salute to Nurses" Tour and "Diversity in Nursing" Continuing Education Event

On May 5, Hondros College of Nursing is sponsoring a continuing education event at Saber Healthcare Group in Beechwood, Ohio, focusing on diversity in nursing. The keynote speaker, Dr. Pamela Combs, is a Hondros nursing faculty member. Throughout the month, Hondros is also facilitating a "Salute to Nurses" tour where staff will be making stops at healthcare facilities in their campus communities thanking nurses for their many contributions.

About American Public Education:
American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing, and Graduate School USA (GSUSA), provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

APUS, which operates through American Military University and American Public University, is the leading educator to active-duty military and veteran students* and serves approximately 88,900 adult learners worldwide via accessible and affordable higher education.

Rasmussen University is a 120-year-old nursing and health sciences-focused institution that serves approximately 14,300 students across its 22 campuses in six states and online. It also has schools of Business, Technology, Design, Early Education and Justice Studies.

Hondros College of Nursing focuses on educating pre-licensure nursing students at eight campuses (six in Ohio, one in Indiana, and one in Michigan). It is the largest educator of PN (LPN) nurses in the state of Ohio** and serves approximately 2,700 total students. Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal workforce through customized contract training (B2G) to federal agencies and through open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals.

Both APUS and Rasmussen are institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Hondros is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). GSUSA is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET). For additional information, visit www.apei.com.

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

**Based on information compiled by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and Ohio Board of Nursing.

Contacts:
Frank Tutalo
Director, Public Relations, American Public Education, Inc.
[email protected]

