PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company" or "the Company") (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), a leading consumer-focused California cannabis company, announced an extension of its premium cannabis brand, Mirayo by Santana. Available starting today and for your Cinco de Mayo celebration, Mirayo introduces 10mg solventless hash rosin-infused gummies in three new flavors inspired by Latin culture: Prickly Pear, Guava and Raspberry.

Mirayo gummies are an artisanal edible made with natural ingredients and formulated for a potent and flavorful experience. Created in collaboration with legendary musician Carlos Santana, the gummy shape is an homage to the sacred heart, a symbol of human and divine love that holds deep meaning to Santana.

Radiance Sativa Prickly Pear gummies inspire creative expression, divine wisdom, and help to expand energy outward.





Symmetry Hybrid Guava gummies harmonize the inward and outward, mind and body, for elevated perception.





Centered Indica Raspberry gummies facilitate transcendence of the physical state and are perfect for inner peace and insightful stillness.

Mirayo by Santana is a premium cannabis line that honors the spiritual and ancient Latin heritage of the plant. Developed in partnership with longtime cannabis activist and ten-time GRAMMY award-winning guitarist Carlos Santana, Mirayo empowers consumers to follow their light to spirituality, individuality, and higher consciousness. The name, "Mirayo," is a combination of "my" and "ray" in Spanish, which honors Santana's heritage and hopes to empower everyone to "follow your light."

"Mirayo is a celebration of the human spirit. An invitation to embrace unity, harmony, and oneness," shared Santana. "Through cannabis, I have found a tool that enhances spiritual connection and brings awareness to the divine light within. With the help of our friends at The Parent Company, we hope to inspire evolution and empower people to manifest their highest potential. Together, we can elevate our minds and transform pain into joy."

"Carlos Santana's unwavering commitment to promoting goodness through his music is also reflected in the exceptional quality of Mirayo products," said Troy Datcher, CEO & Chairman of the Board at The Parent Company. "Santana developed his relationship with the plant when his mother used cannabis to make healing salves in Mexico. Today, the mission of Mirayo is to empower our consumers to discover their harmony, spirituality and creativity which perfectly aligns with The Parent Company's mission to invest and build authentic brands that connect with our consumers."

Carlos Santana and The Parent Company celebrated the launch of its new Hash Rosin Gummies with an intimate dinner on April 27th at Chateau Marmont's Penthouse 64. Continuing the celebration, the Company will also host a Mirayo-sponsored Cinco de Mayo event with in-store activations at participating TPCO stores on Friday, May 5th. The Cinco De Mayo activations will feature Mirayo brand ambassadors at select locations as well as branded swag, food trucks, free samples and in-store promotions.

Mirayo is available at all of The Parent Company's retail locations and receives priority placement in several Latin-owned dispensaries. For additional information, please visit mirayobysantana.com . Product imagery is available here .

About The Parent Company

The Parent Company is a leading consumer-focused, vertically integrated cannabis company with twelve retail locations throughout California and a curated portfolio of first party products, including Mirayo by Santana, Monogram by Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Caliva, and newly launched value line Cruisers.

The Parent Company is committed to leveraging its status to help build a more equitable cannabis industry. Its social equity venture fund aims to eliminate systematic barriers to entry and provide minority entrepreneurs with meaningful participation, growth, and leadership opportunities in the multibillion-dollar legal cannabis industry.

Shares of The Parent Company common stock are traded on NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol "GRAM" and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "GRAMF."

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit www.theparent.co or connect with us on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

References to information included on websites do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation which reflects The Parent Company's current expectations regarding future events. The words "will", "expects", "intends", "believes" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning the Company's launch of Mirayo hash rosin gummies and associated promotional activities. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond The Parent Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions including the impact of increasing inflation, the continued significant price compression in flower and distillate oil in the California market, competition in both our wholesale and omni-channel retail channels, business and political conditions, changes in applicable laws, the U.S. and Canadian regulatory landscapes and enforcement related to cannabis, changes in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management, as well as the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in The Parent Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on April 03, 2023 and in the Company's periodic reports subsequently filed with the SEC and in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Parent Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve The Parent Company of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of The Parent Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-parent-company-and-mirayo-by-santana-introduce-new-line-of-hash-rosin-gummies-301814616.html

SOURCE TPCO Holding Corp.