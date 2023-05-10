Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, is introducing Fiverr Enterprise, formerly Stoke Talent. This announcement comes as Stoke Talent is being integrated into Fiverr, and as the company continues to expand its solutions upmarket and aims to bring larger brands into the Fiverr suite of products as well as offer its existing customers additional capabilities. Fiverr Enterprise gives businesses complete control and offers a frictionless all-in-one solution to source, onboard, manage and pay their own freelance talent, while importantly simplifying budget tracking, tax, legal and workforce classification and compliance processes.

“Across the world, we are already seeing progressive companies integrate freelance talent into their workforces strategy to propel their growth,” said Micha Kaufman, Founder and CEO of Fiverr. “Fiverr Enterprise allows big businesses to quickly and simply engage with this integral part of their workforce, and to seamlessly incorporate freelance talent into their day-to-day workflows. This is a natural extension for Fiverr to be able to provide a centralized, and simple-to-use platform for companies to engage with their entire contingent workforce.”

Fiverr Enterprise will continue serving Stoke Talent’s wide range of customers including Amdocs, Similarweb, MinuteMedia and Waymo. Fiverr Enterprise gives businesses the ability to build their own curated freelance workforce with both online and offline talent whether they come from Fiverr or not, risk-free by leveraging its legal, tax, and worker classification capabilities. It provides onboarding and management capabilities that are standardized across the organization along with complete visibility into the organization’s global freelance workforce.

About Fiverr

About Fiverr

Fiverr's mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr's Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 600 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

