CHGG Alert: Monsey Law Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Chegg, Inc. for Potential Securities Law Violations

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MONSEY, N.Y., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether Chegg, Inc. (: CHGG) (“Chegg”) has violated federal securities laws based on its disclosure on May 1, 2023, that the popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT is “having an impact on our new customer growth.”

If you suffered losses as a result of yesterday’s drop in the price of Chegg stock, and have questions about your legal rights, please contact us at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/chegg/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at [email protected].

Why is there an investigation?

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot that has garnered attention for its detailed and articulate responses to questions across many domains of knowledge.

On February 6, 2023, after the markets closed, Chegg held a conference call to discuss its results for Q4 2022. During the call, an analyst asked Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig whether, as a result of ChatGPT, Chegg was “seeing any impact on [its] business in terms of new subscriber growth or returning subscribers.” Rosensweig responded, “No. Nothing at all that is noticeable. And obviously, we're going to track it, but we’ve seen nothing.”

On April 17, 2023, Chegg announced the launch of CheggMate, a new AI enhanced learning service built on the most advanced model of ChatGPT (GPT-4). Chegg did not mention any impact that ChatGPT was having on new customer growth.

On May 1, 2023, after the markets closed, Chegg held a conference call to discuss its results for Q1 2023. On the call, Rosensweig stated that “since March, we saw a significant spike in student interest in ChatGPT. We now believe it’s having an impact on our new customer growth.”

Following this revelation, on May 2, 2023, Chegg’s stock price dropped 48.41% to close at $9.08, from a prior close of $17.60 on May 1, 2023.

About Wohl & Fruchter
Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:
Wohl & Fruchter LLP
Joshua E. Fruchter
Toll Free 866.833.6245
[email protected]
www.wohlfruchter.com

ti?nf=ODgzMTA5MiM1NTcyNzU4IzIyMzMyNzc=
Wohl-Fruchter-LLP.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.