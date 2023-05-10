Franklin Templeton Expands U.S. Wealth Management Alternatives Distribution Team with Addition of Candice Kemeny and Jared Abert

Franklin Templeton today announced the appointment of Candice Kemeny as Senior Vice President, National Account Manager – Alternatives, and Jared Abert as Director, Alternative Investments – Midwest for the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) & Bank Trust channel. In their new roles within Franklin Templeton's U.S. Wealth Management Alternatives distribution team, Kemeny and Albert will serve as key liaisons with clients to increase the adoption of comprehensive alternative investment solutions within the U.S. market. Kemeny joined the firm at the end of March, and Abert joined in May. Both are based in Chicago.

“We believe the benefits from diversification, income and risk management that private markets and alternative investments can add to a portfolio are becoming increasingly important, especially against the backdrop of current market conditions,” said Jeff Masom, Head of U.S. Distribution for Franklin Templeton. “We are pleased to have Candice and Jared join our distribution team as we continue to expand the roster of talent to support our dedicated Alternatives by Franklin Templeton platform. Their work will help to further our reach and introduce an even wider audience of U.S. advisors and investors to Franklin Templeton’s specialist investment managers and their deep expertise across alternative investments.”

Kemeny will report to Dave Donahoo, Co-Head of U.S. Wealth Management Alternatives, and Abert will report to Rick Stravato, Director, Alternative Investments, who leads the RIA and Bank Trust channel and also covers the Northeast region.

Kemeny has more than 18 years of financial services experience, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, National Account Manager and International Business Development at LaSalle Investment Management where she was responsible for developing the firm’s strategic national account relationships. Prior to that, she worked as a Business Development Specialist at Invesco.

Abert has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry, joining from Goldman Sachs as a Vice President where he served in a variety of roles including RIA business development, structured products and asset management. Prior to that, he worked with Apex Oil Company as a Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA). He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) charterholder.

These appointments follow the addition of Tony+Davidow to the Franklin Templeton Institute as Senior Alternatives Investment Strategist, focused on developing and delivering insights on the role and use of alternative investments in the U.S. wealth management market.

Franklin+Templeton is one of the largest managers of alternative assets globally with $258 billion in alternative AUM as of March 31, 2023. The firm has leading specialist investment managers in the key alternative asset classes with Lexington Partners (secondary private equity), Clarion Partners (real estate), Benefit Street Partners and Alcentra (alternative credit), K2 Advisors (hedge funds) and Franklin Venture Partners (venture capital) to meet a variety of client needs.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

