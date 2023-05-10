ESS+Tech%2C+Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS Inc.”) (NYSE%3AGWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage systems for commercial and utility-scale applications, announced today that it will hold a webcast conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. EDT to discuss financial results for its first quarter 2023 ended March 31, 2023, followed by an operational update.

The news release announcing the first quarter 2023 financial results will be disseminated on May 9, 2023 after the market closes.

A live webcast of the event, including presentations and videos, will be available on ESS’ Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.essinc.com%2F. Interested parties may join the conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 via telephone by calling (888) 272-2741 in the U.S., or for international callers, by calling +1 (848) 280-6390.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the web at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.essinc.com%2F.

About ESS, Inc.

At ESS (NYSE: GWH), our mission is to accelerate global decarbonization by providing safe, sustainable, long-duration energy storage that powers people, communities and businesses with clean, renewable energy anytime and anywhere it’s needed. As more renewable energy is added to the grid, long-duration energy storage is essential to providing the reliability and resiliency we need when the sun is not shining, and the wind is not blowing.

Our technology uses earth-abundant iron, salt and water to deliver environmentally safe solutions capable of providing up to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, independent power producers, utilities and other large energy users to deploy reliable, sustainable long-duration energy storage solutions. For more information, visit www.essinc.com.

