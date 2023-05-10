Reintroducing TIDAL RISING with Direct-Funding for Emerging Artists

31 minutes ago
Today global music platform, TIDAL is reintroducing TIDAL+RISING by offering a selection of emerging artists new ongoing support through custom promotion, education, and direct-funding so they can grow, thrive and build their careers. The first wave of rising artists to receive support includes Alex Vaughn, Baby Storme, Cheekface, Reuben Vincent, Sunny War and more.

TIDAL RISING was launched in 2015 to introduce music fans to fresh artists and dynamic sounds they may have otherwise missed. The new TIDAL RISING program is providing more than playlisting and co-created marketing to economically empower artists through:

  • Direct-funding
  • Attendance at the inaugural TIDAL Artist Summit
  • Career-oriented educational workshops & downloadable resources
  • Masterclasses and hands-on Dolby Atmos® training from Dolby
  • Playlisting and covers
  • Original video documentaries including SESSIONS and RISING

Alumni of TIDAL RISING include 21 Savage who documented his first tour with TIDAL; Chloe x Halle who developed a content series to connect with fans; and Megan Thee Stallion, who TIDAL supported with industry connections and performance opportunities before she signed to a record label. In the past 12 months, TIDAL RISING has opened up unique opportunities for up-and-coming artists such as the chance to perform in Meta Horizon Worlds and to create unique tracks for designer Kim Shui’s runway fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

“Our TIDAL RISING program has always been a vessel to help emerging artists connect with their fans and open up new opportunities,” said Jason Kpana, Senior Vice President of Artist & Label Relations. “We’ve increased our investment by 10x to do more than one-off campaigns with a focus on how we help propel artists within the TIDAL universe and beyond. We’re excited to see the impact of providing scalable support for rising artists, starting in the U.S. before expanding TIDAL RISING internationally later this year.”

TIDAL is the first music streaming platform to provide direct-funding to artists with complete creative control over how they use it to support their careers. Our goal for providing direct-funding is to empower Rising artists to determine what they need and invest in their career on their own terms. In addition, TIDAL RISING is empowering artists with educational resources from Dolby on how to create Dolby Atmos to support the next wave of music creation and immersive experiences. This will include topics such as Mixing in Dolby Atmos, Basics of Immersive Audio and Best Practices, and Next Wave of Music Creation and Experience.

"As an artist you want to surround yourself with people that believe in you early in your career", said the Grammy Award winning artist and musician, Anderson .Paak. "I remember doing my first TIDAL Rising interview back in 2015 and then coming back to perform at their TIDAL X charity concert in Brooklyn. When I launched my label, TIDAL RISING gave the same early support to my artists DOMi & JD BECK, who were featured in their VR concert series with Meta last year."

Emerging artists can submit themselves for consideration for the TIDAL RISING program at tidal.com%2Fforartists. Participating artists on the TIDAL RISING program will receive a custom level of support based on their needs and goals.

Learn more about the first 20 TIDAL RISING artists participating and past alumni here.

ABOUT TIDAL

TIDAL is a global music platform that helps fans and artists fully immerse themselves in their love of music. By helping artists with their business so they can focus on their craft and offering experiences that elevate how fans engage with music, artists and each other, TIDAL is the best platform for artists, fans, and all things music.

Available in 61 countries, the streaming service has more than over 100 million songs and over 650,000 high-quality videos in its catalogue, along with original video series, thousands of expertly curated playlists, and artist discovery via TIDAL RISING. TIDAL is available in Free (U.S. only), HiFi, and HiFi Plus tiers, with the HiFi Plus membership offering access to immersive audio features like Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings, Dolby Atmos Music, and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio recordings; for a higher monthly fee that TIDAL redistributes back to artists.

TIDAL is part of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), a global technology company with a focus on financial services.

For more information, please visit www.tidal.com.

