NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Innovative Learning, the company’s signature education initiative focused on driving digital equity and inclusion through a suite of programs and resources, is continuing to partner with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) and community colleges for the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program. Led by the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program is a free, project-based immersive STEM program open to middle school students. The program is held in partnership with, and on the campuses of, 45 HBCUs, HSIs and community colleges across the country.



Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers aims to empower middle school students in under-resourced communities to explore STEM subjects, learn problem-solving skills and gain exposure to career opportunities in technology fields. The program’s interactive curriculum, developed by Verizon in partnership with Arizona State University’s Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute, centers around four educational tracks: immersive media, smart solutions, digital product innovations and artificial intelligence. Participating students receive mentorship, access to next-gen technology - such as 3D printing, augmented reality (AR) and robotics, and hands-on training connected to real-world challenges that help teach design thinking and social entrepreneurship.



"Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers has impacted thousands of students with hands-on learning, mentorship, and career exposure on college campuses nationwide," said Alex Servello, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Verizon. "We are excited to continue our partnership with NACCE and provide middle school students with a free opportunity to engage with emerging technologies and foster skills necessary for success in today's digital world."

The program is welcoming six new college locations for 2023, which include:

Cleveland State University; Cleveland, OH

Houston Christian University; Houston, TX

Mercy College; Westchester County, New York

University of Uniformed Services; Bethesda, MD

Salt Lake Community College; Salt Lake City, UT

Lincoln University; Philadelphia, PA

Free registration is now open for parents to sign up their rising 6th - 8th grade students for the summer sessions being offered in-person. The Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program also consists of one in-person full-day workshop, both in the fall and spring, onsite at the partner college. To sign up for Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers, please visit here .

Next-gen learning for all

Teachers and students can also leverage Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, an award-winning, free education portal that makes next-gen learning tools, including a curated collection of lesson plans, available to all. Through Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, K-12 educators nationwide gain free access to over 275 lesson plans with 20 corresponding augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) apps. The education portal also provides educators with extensive training and resources, including over 40 professional development courses. Educators can visit Verizon.com/Learning to sign up.

Citizen Verizon: Goal to 10 million youths with digital skills training

These efforts are all part of Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental, and social advancement. Citizen Verizon empowers Verizon to deliver on its mission to move the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate, and ensuring people have the skills needed for jobs of the future. Through Citizen Verizon, and the key pillar of Digital Inclusion, the company's responsible business goals include providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030. To learn more about Verizon's digital inclusion efforts, visit CitizenVerizon.com .

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon's award-winning education initiative, is celebrating over a decade of commitment to addressing barriers to digital inclusion for students and teachers. Since 2012, the initiative has committed $1 billion in market value to support digital equity, reaching over 3 million students. Verizon Innovative Learning provides free technology, internet access and innovative learning programs to students in under-resourced communities - enabling students to develop the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to build an innovative workforce of the future. In 2021, Verizon launched Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, a next-gen online education portal that provides free access to immersive XR educational experiences to all educators, including K-12 teachers, nationwide. A key initiative under Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, Verizon Innovative Learning is helping to drive the company’s goal to provide 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Bernadette Brijlall

[email protected]



