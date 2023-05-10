The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (“TriplePoint” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TPVG) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TriplePoint is the subject of a report issued by the Bear Cave on May 2, 2023. According to the report, “TriplePoint is encumbered by high fees, weak management, and a weaker loan book saddled by portfolio company bankruptcies and upside-down startups,” adding that “the Bear Cave believes TriplePoint’s equity may be severely impaired, if it has any value at all.” Based on this news, shares of TriplePoint fell by nearly 7.9% on the same day.

