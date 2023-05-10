Fifth Third Bank, National Association’s nearly 20,000 employees will celebrate Fifth Third Day XXXII by fighting food insecurity in the communities where they live and work. In honor of the companywide celebration on May 3, the Bank will provide 10 million meals across its 11-state retail footprint through a combination of volunteerism, donations and fundraising efforts.

“Fifth Third Day reminds us that we have a special responsibility to the communities where we live and work. I’m proud our employees volunteered nearly 118,000 hours last year to a wide range of causes,” said Tim Spence, president and CEO of Fifth Third. “On Fifth Third Day we choose to focus on hunger to support those most in need. Thank you to all our employees and customers who are helping us achieve our goal of 10 million meals.”

The Bank has recognized 5/3 on the calendar as Fifth Third Day since 1991, and since 2012 the Bank and its employees have worked toward a common goal to fight hunger. This year’s theme is tackling food insecurity one community at a time. Of the 10 million meals that will be provided, 2.9 million meals* will go directly to Feeding America®. The remaining meals will be provided to local hunger relief organizations throughout the Bank’s footprint. Customers will also have an opportunity to support hunger relief by purchasing a $1 shield of recognition at all Fifth Third locations. Along with volunteer activities, Fifth Third Day will feature other key events with local celebrities in Cincinnati, Charlotte, Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, Tampa, Nashville, and Ft. Myers.

For the last four years, Fifth Third has collaborated with Feeding America and partner food banks to serve communities. Feeding America estimates at least 60 million people turned to food banks, food pantries and other private food assistance programs in 2020 during the health and economic crisis. Amid record unemployment and instability, the Feeding America network has continued to provide food for families across the country.

“Hunger is an issue that impacts every community in the United States. Feeding America is grateful to Fifth Third for helping to provide more meals to our neighbors in need,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “Large-scale initiatives such as Fifth Third Day help ensure that food banks can secure enough meals, which are equitably distributed to help achieve food security for the people we serve.”

For more information about how Fifth Third is helping its customers and communities please visit here.

* $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

