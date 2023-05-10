Breaking the Cycle—With New Partnership, Stride's Keystone School Bridges Education Gap for Incarcerated Mississippians

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

According to the World Population Review, about 33 percent of inmates in Mississippi return to prison within three years of release, most of whom have never completed high school. The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) is on a mission to address this alarming trend through a new partnership with The+Keystone+School, an accredited private online school for students nationwide. This partnership will help expand access to career-focused education for incarcerated individuals across the state.

“We’re excited to collaborate with the Mississippi Department of Corrections to help support incarcerated people on their path to successful rehabilitation and reintegration into society,” said Erica Rhone, Head of School for Keystone. "Our program is designed to meet the unique needs of students in non-traditional learning environments, and we are just as committed to helping incarcerated people achieve their educational goals and gain the skills they need to succeed in today's workforce.”

Through this partnership, eligible participants can earn a high school diploma through the school’s online adult+learner+program, with a focus on career readiness, in as little as 21 months or less. Participants will have access to self-paced online courses featuring a comprehensive high school curriculum, including core academic subjects such as English/language arts, math, science, and social studies. The curriculum also includes specialized courses that align with a student’s chosen career pathway in fields such as information technology, business management, criminal justice, and more. Additionally, students will have access to graduation advisors for support and feedback.

"Education is key to reducing recidivism and breaking the cycle of repeat incarceration,” said Burl Cain, Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. “This partnership with The Keystone School is another tool to advance basic adult education and is a step in the right direction for inmates to create brighter futures for themselves, their families, and our communities.”

This new partnership will be implemented across three MDOC correctional facilities: South Mississippi Correctional Institute, Flowood Community Work Center, and Marshall County Correctional Facility. The Keystone School will provide technical support, curriculum development, and graduation advisors for the program.

About The Keystone School

The Keystone School from Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading online and blended learning program provider, is an accredited private online school for independent learners who seek a highly flexible education. With more than 40 years of experience in distance learning, Keystone offers flexible education programs for students in all grades and of all ages to help them achieve their unique academic and personal goals. Learn more at www.keystoneschoolonline.com.

About Mississippi Department of Corrections

The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) is a state agency of Mississippi that operates correctional institutions and facilities. Headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, MDOC protects and promotes public safety primarily through the efficient and effective custody, care, and rehabilitation of individuals convicted and sentenced for felony crimes. Learn more at www.mdoc.ms.gov.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230503005621r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005621/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.