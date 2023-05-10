J.B. Hunt Recognizes 84 Drivers for Million Mile Safety Accomplishments, Awards More Than $1.2M in Safe Driving Bonuses

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, recently celebrated 84 company drivers for achieving two-plus million safe driving miles in 2022 at its annual Million Mile event in Lowell. The company awarded the elite group of drivers a total of more than $1.2 million in safe driving bonuses for their career-defining achievements.

J.B. Hunt Intermodal driver Tony Broussard, the company's second driver to achieve five million safe miles, participates in the Million Mile Walk of Fame at J.B. Hunt headquarters.

“These drivers are the pride of our fleet,” said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt. “The amount of hard work, commitment and attention to detail that goes into achieving a million safe miles is such an impressive accomplishment, and these drivers have surpassed that at least twice. Our drivers never cease to amaze me."

This year’s class includes four drivers who achieved four million safe miles and one driver – only the second in company history – who surpassed five million. Since the inception of the Million Mile program in 1996, more than 4,600 drivers have been recognized for achieving at least one million safe miles. Each driver’s name is etched into the Million Mile Wall at corporate headquarters. On average, it takes a driver approximately 7-10 years to reach one million safe miles.

In total, J.B. Hunt has awarded more than $37 million in safety bonuses through the Million Mile program. Bonus amounts start at $5,000 for achieving one million miles and double for each million after that, up to $50,000.

Drivers and their families were in Lowell this week for the celebration, an event the company has hosted since 2001.

“This is such a great time to reflect on our safety culture by putting our heroes – the drivers who represent the best of the best – in the spotlight," said Shelley Simpson, president of J.B. Hunt. "Day in and day out, these drivers are dedicated to delivering for our customers with the highest level of precision and caution. They are some of the most trusted people in the company and the reason why our fleet is one of the safest on the road.”

J.B. Hunt’s commitment to safety is exemplary in the industry and essential to delivering exceptional value to its customers. The company is constantly evaluating opportunities to advance safety initiatives, including the latest developments in safety technology. For drivers, safety training begins during the onboarding process and continues throughout each driver’s career. Million Mile drivers are considered the legacy of the company’s safety culture shared by its people.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, last mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

