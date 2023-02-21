RADNOR, Pa., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that securities class action complaints have been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Credit Suisse Group AG (“Credit Suisse”) (: CS). The complaints charge Credit Suisse with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Credit Suisse’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Credit Suisse’s investors have suffered significant losses.



LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: MAY 8, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: FEBRUARY 18, 2021 THROUGH MARCH 20, 2023

Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at [email protected]

CREDIT SUISSE’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

In October 2022, Credit Suisse began experiencing a sharp increase in customer outflows, or withdrawals of client funds, after a series of quarterly losses and risk and compliance failures significantly decreased the company’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price.

On March 10, 2022, Credit Suisse filed with the SEC its 2021 annual report on a Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021. The 2021 annual report failed to identify any material weaknesses with Credit Suisse’s internal controls.

On December 1, 2022, Credit Suisse's Chairman, Axel P. Lehmann ("Lehmann") stated in an interview with Financial Times that customer outflows had not only "completely flattened out," but had, in fact, "partially reversed." The following day, in an interview with Bloomberg Television, Lehmann reiterated his previous statements, reassuring investors that as of November 11, 2022, customer outflows had "basically stopped.” Following Lehmann's statements, Credit Suisse's ADS price rose $0.29 per ADS, or 9.36%, to close at $3.38 per ADS on December 2, 2022.

Then on February 9, 2023, Credit Suisse issued a press release announcing its 2022 financial results. The press release revealed that, contrary to Lehmann's prior statements, large customer outflows had continued through year-end 2022. Specifically, the press release reported customer outflows of 110.5 billion Swiss francs in the final three months of 2022, a figure which far exceeded market expectations. Following this news, Credit Suisse's ADS price fell $0.56 per ADS, or 15.64%, to close at $3.02 per ADS on February 9, 2023.

On February 21, 2023, Reuters reported that the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority was reviewing Lehmann's previous comments regarding customer outflows. Following this news, Credit Suisse's ADS price fell another $0.10 per ADS, or 3.31%, to close at $2.92 per ADS on February 21, 2023.

Then on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Credit Suisse issued its annual 2022 report and revealed that it had identified “certain material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting” for the years 2021 and 2022. Additionally, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the chairman of Credit Suisse’s largest shareholder, Saudi National Bank, which holds 9.88% of Credit Suisse, announced that it won’t provide further financial support to Credit Suisse and that it would not buy more shares on regulatory grounds.

Following this news, the price of Credit Suisse ADSs fell 13.94% to close at $2.16 per ADS on March 15, 2023.

Finally, on March 20, 2023, Credit Suisse issued an announcement on Form 6-K of its merger agreement with Union Bank of Switzerland and that Union Bank of Switzerland would be the surviving entity upon closing of the merger transaction.

Following this news, the price of Credit Suisse ADSs fell 52.99% to close at $0.9450 per ADS on March 20, 2023.

Credit Suisse investors may, no later than May 8, 2023, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class. The first class action complaint against Credit Suisse, Calhoun v. Credit Suisse Group AG, et al. Case No. 23-cv-01297, is filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey before the Honorable Karen McGlashan Williams.

