Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), along with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), today announced the electric vehicle builder’s R1S SUV as an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ for the 2023 model year. The award applies to models built after January 2023. R1S joins the Rivian R1T pickup in receiving this designation, meaning both of the company’s flagship consumer vehicles now hold the independent nonprofit’s highest safety award for 2023.

To date for the 2023 model year, the Rivian R1S is the only vehicle in the large SUV category to win the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award. The 2023 Rivian R1T pickup is one of just three large pickups to earn the TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation to date.

“The R1 line of vehicles was designed to be among the safest on the road today through clean-sheet structural design, optimized materials, and fully integrated software,” said Rivian Vice President of Chassis Attributes and Safety Engineering Malin Ekholm. “We are delighted to see R1S join the R1T in receiving the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award and will continue to make safety a key priority for our customers as they take on their next adventure.”

From IIHS: The requirements are tougher for both the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK and higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+ award in 2023. Acceptable or good headlights are now required across all trims for either award, rather than only for the higher accolade. In addition, the updated side test, in which a heavier striking barrier hits the test vehicle at a higher speed, replaces the original side evaluation. Vehicles must earn an acceptable or good rating to qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK. A good rating is required for the “plus.”

The TOP SAFETY PICK+ criteria also include a new nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention test. Advanced or superior performance is required in both the nighttime and daytime pedestrian tests for the higher award. For TOP SAFETY PICK, only a daytime rating of advanced or superior is required.

About Rivian

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005616/en/