CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP APPOINTS COUGHLIN, JOHNSON AS VICE CHAIRMEN

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [NYSE: CFG] today announced that Brendan Coughlin, Head of Consumer Banking, and Beth Johnson, Chief Experience Officer and Head of ESG, have been named Vice Chairmen. They join Don McCree, Head of Commercial Banking, and John Woods, Chief Financial Officer, as Vice Chairmen of Citizens.

Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun commented: “Brendan and Beth have both been pivotal to the strong execution of our transformation and growth plans since our IPO. They continue to provide strong leadership, guiding our business with passion and the utmost commitment to excellence in the service of our customers. We are pleased to recognize their importance and contributions to Citizens by naming them Vice Chairmen. They have helped to foster a customer-first, innovative culture at Citizens as we work to realize our vision of becoming a top-performing bank.”

Head of Consumer Banking since 2020, Coughlin is responsible for both national and regional banking, including Retail Banking & Distribution, Deposits, Credit & Debit card, Digital channels, Consumer Lending, Mortgage, Business Banking, Wealth Management, Citizens Access, and Citizens Pay. Citizens has more than 1,100 branches, $172 billion in deposits, and total assets of $222.3 billion. He has been with Citizens for more than 18 years and has held numerous positions in Consumer Banking product management and consumer finance.

Johnson leads an organization focused on building the capabilities to deliver excellent experiences for Citizens’ customers in a rapidly changing banking environment, including focusing on sustainable and systemic change leading the company’s ESG efforts. Specific areas of responsibility include digital design, data & analytics, enterprise payments strategy & infrastructure, marketing & communications, and the company’s firm-wide agile transformation effort. Johnson previously served as chief marketing officer and head of virtual channels. She joined Citizens in October 2013 as head of Corporate Strategy.

