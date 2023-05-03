NEOWIZ's Intella X Launches $10M Gaming Initiative Grant Program to Supercharge Web3 Gaming Ecosystem

PANGYO, South Korea, May 3, 2023

PANGYO, South Korea, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intella X, in partnership with South Korean gaming giant NEOWIZ, unveils their Gaming Initiative Grant Program, a $10 Million grant designed to support Web2 and Web3 game developers in crafting cutting-edge, high-quality games for the Intella X Web3 game platform.

This trailblazing grant program aims to inspire innovation, empower game developers, and promote the adoption of blockchain technology within the gaming industry. By offering financial support and resources, Intella X and NEOWIZ are committed to expanding their Web3 gaming ecosystem by onboarding talented new game developers.

"At Intella X, we understand that game developers fuel the Web3 gaming revolution. Our $10M gaming initiative grant program is designed to spark their creativity and equip them with crucial resources and support to create groundbreaking gaming experiences," said Jose Ko, CEO of Intella X. "By backing these developers, we're not just nurturing a thriving gaming ecosystem, but actively shaping the future of Web3 gaming."

Applicants can apply for the program through Intella X's homepage, where they will undergo a thorough review, including an interview and due diligence by the Intella X Grant Committee. The committee will evaluate eligible projects using a holistic approach, considering factors such as potential impact, innovation, feasibility, sustainability, and alignment with Intella X's objectives.

Intella X's Gaming Initiative Grant Program is a game-changer in the Web3 gaming landscape, offering developers the support needed to transform their ideas into reality.

To apply, visit the Intella X homepage and access the application form in the Grant Program.

Intella X Socials

Homepage - https://www.intellax.io
Twitter - https://twitter.com/TeamIntella
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/ATbzFeM4C4
Medium - https://medium.com/@intellax
Telegram - https://t.me/intellax

About NEOWIZ
NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ:095660), founded in 1997, is regarded as a pioneer and one of Korea's leading game companies. Since 2003, the company has successfully published a wide range of PC and mobile games via https://www.pmang.com/, as well as co-developed and launched wildly successful titles such as FIFA online, Brave Nine, DJMAX Respect, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Cats & Soup, and the highly anticipated, three-time Gamescom award-winning title, Lies of P.

SOURCE NEOWIZ Corporation

