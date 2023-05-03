Raytheon Technologies Ranks No.36 on the DiversityInc 2023 Top 50 Companies List

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies was ranked number 36 on the 2023 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list. In addition to the main list, Raytheon was also named the number 2 employer for veterans, number 11 for supplier diversity, number 17 for executive diversity councils, and top 25 for Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG).

"Diversity of thought, background and experiences has greatly propelled us to create technology that transforms and solves some of our world's greatest challenges," said Shanda Hinton, Raytheon Technologies' chief diversity officer. "Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion is more than a goal – it's our duty and a critical element of our ESG strategy. This recognition only encourages us to keep pushing to create generational change."

Our DE&I efforts are focused across four pillars:

  • Workforce diversity- cultivating an environment of inclusion and innovation.
  • Supplier diversity- driving economic empowerment and opportunity through increased spending with diverse suppliers.
  • Public policy advocacy- championing equality for all to advance equity, social justice reform and economic policy.
  • Community engagement- investing strategically to lift underserved communities, inspire the future workforce, and build a world that is more prosperous and equitable for all.

Since 2001, the DiversityInc Top 50 survey has been the external validator for large U.S. employers that model fairness in their talent strategy, workplace and supplier diversity practices and philanthropic engagement. One hundred and fifty-seven employers, with roughly 8.3M U.S. employees, submitted Leadership Accountability, Human Capital Diversity Metrics, Talent Programs, Workplace Practices, Supplier Diversity, and Philanthropy data to earn a spot on the list.

"With a 23% increase in overall participation these rankings are based on employer-submitted data about their organizational policies, practices, and procedures. Further, with a required C-suite attestation that all data submitted is valid, these rankings also represent evidence-based outcomes, only achieved by data transparency and an unwavering commitment to workplace fairness for everyone," said Carolynn Johnson, CEO of DiversityInc.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

