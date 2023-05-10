BENTONVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC PINK:GLUC) ("Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its first advertising campaign introducing GLUCODOWN® to the more than 53 million Spanish speaking persons in the United States. For the first time, the Company is expanding its successful marketing strategy of driving awareness and sales of GLUCODOWN® at Amazon, via Hispanic broadcast and cable TV networks. This month, a newly produced Spanish language TV commercial will begin airing nationally on major U.S. Hispanic networks including Univision, CNN en Espanol, Discovery Spanish, Fox Deportes, Galavision, History Channel en Espanol, UniMas and NBC Universo. In addition, shorter segments of the 30 second GLUCODOWN® video advertisement will be pushed digitally to Spanish speaking persons, via Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms.

GLUCODOWN®'s Spanish language video advertisement can be viewed at http://glucreport.com/

Currently, the U.S. has the second largest Spanish speaking population in the world - surpassing even Spain. According to the Centers for Disease Control "…US adults overall have a 40% chance of developing type 2 diabetes. But if you're a Hispanic or Latino adult, your chance is more than 50%, and you're likely to develop it at a younger age."1 GLUCODOWN® offers consumers the only delicious and nutritious full-favored beverage in America suitable for diabetic and pre-diabetic persons, infused with a special form of soluble fiber plus essential vitamins & minerals and banaba leaf. The special form of soluble fiber in GLUCODOWN® provides nutritional support for the maintenance of all five markers of good metabolic health - including healthy blood sugar levels.2

Presently eighteen different GLUCODOWN® beverage items, including singles, double-packs and variety packs, are stocked at the GLUCODOWN® Amazon store (www.amazon.com/glucodown). Two of the eighteen GLUCODOWN® items are rated 5 stars, fifteen of the eighteen items are 4.5 stars and one item is 4 stars. In addition to online at Amazon, three GLUCODOWN® iced tea mix flavors (Peach, Lemon and Raspberry) are also stocked in-store at CVS Pharmacy Health Hub locations. GLUCODOWN® has maintained its in-store shelf presence at CVS Pharmacy Heath Hub locations since fiscal 2020.

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC:GLUC)

Glucose Health, Inc. specializes in producing healthy and delicious soluble fiber beverages, nutritionally appropriate2 for the nation's 100+ million3 pre and Type-2 diabetics. Additionally in 2023, the Company plans to launch a new soluble fiber infused healthy and delicious beverage brand, FIBER UP®. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

To purchase GLUCODOWN® visit www.glucodown.com.



