Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider, today announced it has released its inaugural Corporate+Sustainability+report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005387/en/

Semtech releases inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

“I am excited to present Semtech’s first Corporate Sustainability report, which incorporates both companies - Sierra Wireless and Semtech, and reflects our commitment to advancing the global sustainability agenda and aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs),” said Julie McGee, Semtech’s senior vice president, chief marketing officer and chief environmental, social and governance (ESG) officer.

“Our vision is to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet,” continued Mrs. McGee. “Semtech has been at the forefront of developing products for environmental and social good including our Advanced Protection and Sensing Products which extend product life and reduce e-waste, our IoT products which deliver low-power IoT connectivity solutions, and our Signal Integrity Products that reduce infrastructure costs and power consumption. We are now expanding our efforts as a combined company to help to create a better world.”

Semtech’s products contribute to the global sustainability agenda by enabling its customers to deliver solutions that help address a majority of the UN SDGs, and help solve some of the biggest challenges facing the planet including energy management, natural resource reduction, pollution control and infrastructure efficiency. The company’s products and technologies include, among others, the preeminent LPWAN technology LoRa®, Signal Integrity analog and mixed signal products that help lower the power used by data center networks, and Advanced Protection products that protect circuitry to limit e-waste. In addition, Semtech’s product suite now also includes the recently acquired Sierra Wireless family of products that are enabling critical connections in IoT that support many of the UN SDGs.

As part of its commitment, Semtech has set four goals and areas of focus for CY2023 and beyond, aligned with the UN SDGs:

Products for social and environmental good - design products and solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet

Build a sustainable supply chain - partner with suppliers to ensure its supply chain is socially and environmentally responsible

- partner with suppliers to ensure its supply chain is socially and environmentally responsible Reduce our operating impact on the environment - develop energy management, climate change and water security plans including setting GHG emissions reduction targets

- develop energy management, climate change and water security plans including setting GHG emissions reduction targets Enhance our thriving workplace - continue to develop a thriving workplace to maximize the employee experience, maintain our employer of choice rating to attract and retain top talent, and increase representation of women and underrepresented groups across the workforce, including sales, technical and leadership roles

Semtech acquired one of the world’s leading IoT solutions providers, Sierra Wireless, earlier this year, bringing together the ultra-low power benefits of LoRa with higher bandwidth capabilities of cellular to create a new IoT Chip-to-cloud systems leader. The combined companies present numerous possibilities to advance sustainability.

Learn more about Semtech and its sustainability efforts at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.semtech.com%2Fcompany%2Fcorporate-citizenship, where the Company's inaugural Corporate Sustainability report is also available to download.

