CASTLEGAR, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Karbon-X Corp (OTC PINK:KARX), a cutting-edge carbon marketing and project development company, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Tamarack Mining Services to provide the DrillGreen Offsetting program for integration into Tamarack's procurement platform.

KARX and Tamarack will collaborate to offer decarbonization reduction programs and services aimed at minimizing the carbon footprints of clients utilizing the Tamarack Procurement platform. These services will include using carbon offsets with supplied data to offset emissions generated from exploration, construction, or extraction. Offered programs may encompass green energy builds to decrease power consumption or CO2 reduction initiatives to capture or sequester CO2.

"DrillGreen employs data and calculation methods to offset emissions produced from fuel usage at any site using high-quality, verified emission reduction certificates," said Chad Clovis, CEO of Karbon-X. "DrillGreen was designed to provide a cost-effective and efficient way for companies to immediately reduce their footprints while planning project builds. We have you covered, whether it's per liter or per meter."

Tamarack's CEO Ben-Schoeman Geldenhuys commented, "We are thrilled to be working with Karbon-X to offer the DrillGreen program to our members in addition to the solutions we have available for our members to navigate tangible implementation. Its easy, efficient and it allows mining companies to make immediate reductions to their CO2 footprint. We feel this program will allow our members the support to reduce and implement ESG systems for years to come."

About Karbon-X Corp

Karbon-X is a technology-driven carbon marketing company specializing in selling carbon credits directly to businesses or through its proprietary APP to individuals. It invests in projects with the potential to generate carbon credits and fosters an online social media community to promote change and growth in the green economy.

About Tamarack Mining Services

Tamarack is a full-service Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) for the mining industry. It operates as a member-driven organisation focused on unlocking value for its members through its supplier contract library. Tamarack enables its members and suppliers to drive commercially insightful business decisions. Presently, the Tamarack membership encompasses more than 40 mines throughout North America, and the organization is expanding daily, and our supplier base continues to grow.

