The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter Fiscal 2024 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter Fiscal 2024 results, operations, and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at TJX.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Tuesday, May 23, 2023, or at TJX.com.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of January 28, 2023, the end of the Company’s prior fiscal year, the Company operated a total of 4,835 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. These include 1,299 T.J. Maxx, 1,183 Marshalls, 894 HomeGoods, 78 Sierra, and 46 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com, and sierra.com, in the United States; 297 Winners, 151 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 629 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 74 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

Archived versions of the Company’s conference calls are available in the Investors section of TJX.com after they are no longer available by telephone as are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures for applicable periods and other financial information. The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at TJX.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.

