Second paragraph, second sentence of release should read: The 4 MW Bloom Electrolyzer™, delivering the equivalent of over 2.4 metric tonnes per day of hydrogen output, was built, installed and operationalized in a span of two months to demonstrate the speed and ease of deployment (instead of 2.4 million tonnes).

The updated release reads:

BLOOM ENERGY DEMONSTRATES HYDROGEN PRODUCTION WITH THE WORLD’S LARGEST AND MOST EFFICIENT SOLID OXIDE ELECTROLYZER

Installation shows commercial readiness, superior performance and scalability of Bloom technology

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE, Financial) has begun generating hydrogen from the world’s largest solid oxide electrolyzer installation at NASA’s Ames Research Center, the historic Moffett Field research facility in Mountain View, Calif. This high-temperature, high-efficiency unit produces 20-25% more hydrogen per megawatt (MW) than commercially demonstrated lower temperature electrolyzers such as proton electrolyte membrane (PEM) or alkaline.

This electrolyzer demonstration showcases the maturity, efficiency and commercial readiness of Bloom’s solid oxide technology for large-scale, clean hydrogen production. The 4 MW Bloom Electrolyzer™, delivering the equivalent of over 2.4 metric tonnes per day of hydrogen output, was built, installed and operationalized in a span of two months to demonstrate the speed and ease of deployment.

“This demonstration is a major milestone for reaching net-zero goals,” said KR Sridhar, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Bloom Energy. "Hydrogen will be essential for storing intermittent and curtailed energy and for decarbonizing industrial energy use. Commercially viable electrolyzers are the key to unlocking the energy storage puzzle, and solid oxide electrolyzers offer inherently superior technology and economic advantages. Bloom Energy, as the global leader in solid oxide technology, is proud to share this exciting demonstration with the world: our product is ready for prime time.”

The current demonstration expands on Bloom’s recent project on a 100 kW system located at the Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory (INL) which achieved+record-breaking+electrolyzer+efficiency. In the ongoing project, 4500 hours of full load operations have been completed with a Bloom Electrolyzer™ producing hydrogen more efficiently than any other process – over 25% more efficiently than low-temperature electrolysis.

The INL steam and load simulations replicated nuclear power conditions to validate full capability of technology application at nuclear facilities, and the pilot results revealed the Bloom Electrolyzer producing hydrogen at 37.7 kWh per kg of hydrogen. Dynamic testing conducted at INL included ramping down the system from 100 percent of rated power to 5 percent in less than 10 minutes without adverse system impacts. Even at 5 percent of rated load, the energy efficiency (kWh/kg) was as good or better than other electrolyzer technologies at their 100% rated capacity. These results will be presented at the Department of Energy’s Annual Review Meeting in Washington DC on June 7, 2023.

“The amount of electricity needed by the electrolyzer to make hydrogen will be the most dominant factor in determining hydrogen production cost. For this reason, the efficiency of the electrolyzer, the electricity needed to produce a kilogram of hydrogen becomes the most critical figure of merit. This 4 MW demonstration at the NASA Ames Research Center proves that the energy efficiency of our large-scale electrolyzer is similar to the small-scale system tested at INL highlighting the strength of our modular architecture,” said Dr. Ravi Prasher, Chief Technology Officer of Bloom Energy. “The electrolyzer product is leveraging the Bloom platform knowhow of more than 1 GW of solid oxide fuel cells deployed in the field and providing approximately 1 trillion cumulative cell operating hours. The same technology platform that can convert natural gas and hydrogen to electricity can be used reversibly to convert electricity to hydrogen. With Bloom’s high-efficiency, high-temperature solid oxide electrolyzers, we are one step closer to a decarbonized future powered by low-cost clean hydrogen.”

This demonstration represents a “full circle moment” for the company, which can trace its roots to work performed as part of NASA’s Mars Space Program in the early 2000s. Dr. KR Sridhar and his team were charged with creating a technology that could sustain life on Mars. They built electrolyzers capable of producing oxygen and fuel from solar electricity on Mars, and operated the device in the reverse direction as a fuel cell to produce electricity. They soon realized that their technology could have an even greater impact here on Earth and founded Bloom Energy in 2001 with the mission to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone on earth. This hydrogen demonstration is at the NASA Moffett Field site where Bloom Energy started operations over 20 years ago in a 7000 sq. ft. garage.

Today, Bloom has grown into a $1.2 billion company with sales across the U.S. and to four countries in Asia and two countries in Europe, and it has developed more than 2 GW of manufacturing capacity at its manufacturing plants in Fremont, Ca., and Newark, Del. Bloom’s energy servers support data centers, hospitals, retail, universities and food producers with clean, AlwaysOn power.

Media and qualified parties are invited to schedule a visit to see the demonstration at NASA’s Ames Research Center at Moffett Field from May 15-30, 2023. For more information and to schedule your visit to the 4 MW Bloom Electrolyzer,™ the world’s largest and most efficient solid oxide electrolyzer, go to: www.bloomenergy.com%2Fbloomelectrolyzer%2F.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will” and “would” or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Bloom’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Bloom’s expectations regarding the efficiency, hydrogen production per MW, commercial readiness and readiness for prime time of the Bloom Electrolyzer; progress towards net-zero goals and a decarbonized future; the essentialness of hydrogen; the future of energy storage solutions; the technological and economic superiority of solid oxide electrolyzers; and Bloom’s long-term commitment to particular industries, regions, policies or imperatives. More information on potential risks and uncertainties that may impact Bloom’s business are set forth in Bloom’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 21, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Bloom assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company’s leading solid oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

