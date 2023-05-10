Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched separate research studies examining providers of next-generation application development and maintenance (ADM) services and low-code/no-code development platforms aimed at boosting business agility and improving customer experience.

The study results on ADM services will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Next-Gen ADM Services 2023, scheduled to be released in September. The study will cover providers offering services including agile application development, application managed services, application quality assurance and continuous testing. At the same time, ISG will publish a second report, Next-Gen ADM Solutions 2023 – Low-Code/No-Code Development Platforms, covering providers of development tools that require minimal or no coding.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

As enterprise needs change, ADM services and solutions have evolved to keep pace. Enterprises are engaging providers of advanced ADM services and solutions in broad initiatives to eliminate data silos, improve access to information, speed decision-making and provide better customer experiences. To meet these needs, providers are using agile development methods and advanced technologies such as AI, microservices-based development and low-code/no-code solutions.

“Next-Gen ADM providers are equipping enterprises with the agility and innovation needed to excel in today's digital world,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The cutting-edge technologies and advanced development methods being utilized are transforming the way businesses operate.”

For the Next-Gen ADM Services 2023 study, ISG distributed surveys to more than 120 ADM service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the ADM services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The quadrants are:

Agile Application Development Outsourcing , evaluating providers that offer ADM expertise under longer-term contracts, using a range of technologies to improve clients’ application development abilities, including project management tools, platform-as-a-service (PaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS) and low-code/no-code platforms.

, evaluating providers that offer ADM expertise under longer-term contracts, using a range of technologies to improve clients’ application development abilities, including project management tools, platform-as-a-service (PaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS) and low-code/no-code platforms. Agile Application Development Projects ,assessing providers of agile application development services with clearly defined scope. These providers typically offer specific knowledge and skills for projects that vary from small mobile applications to large solution implementations, with typical engagements lasting less than 18 months.

,assessing providers of agile application development services with clearly defined scope. These providers typically offer specific knowledge and skills for projects that vary from small mobile applications to large solution implementations, with typical engagements lasting less than 18 months. Application Managed Services , evaluating service providers that manage clients’ entire portfolio of applications in production. Services include application support, enhancements, platform upgrades, security, bug fixes, and troubleshooting. Providers must support Microsoft and Oracle technologies, Java programming and major relational databases.

, evaluating service providers that manage clients’ entire portfolio of applications in production. Services include application support, enhancements, platform upgrades, security, bug fixes, and troubleshooting. Providers must support Microsoft and Oracle technologies, Java programming and major relational databases. Application Quality Assurance , covering providers of comprehensive quality assurance programs that can encompass a client’s entire application portfolio. Leveraging proprietary tools and accelerators, these programs may include assessments, design, implementation and managed services, and offer training for developers, testers and operators.

, covering providers of comprehensive quality assurance programs that can encompass a client’s entire application portfolio. Leveraging proprietary tools and accelerators, these programs may include assessments, design, implementation and managed services, and offer training for developers, testers and operators. Continuous Testing Specialists, assessing providers of automated testing services for continuous application testing, delivering quality with the speed of Agile development. Providers should offer large-scale testing and continuous integration for complex systems such as ERP and e-commerce, with test cases to demonstrate their abilities.

Reports will cover the global next-gen ADM services market and examine services available in the U.S., Brazil and Europe. ISG analysts Akhila Harinarayan (U.S.), Pedro L. Bicudo Maschio (Brazil), and Oliver Nickels (Europe) will serve as authors of the reports.

For the Next-Gen ADM Solutions 2023 – Low-code/No-code Development Platforms 2023 study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 80 providers of these platforms. Providers will be evaluated against a single quadrant:

Low-Code/No-Code Development Platforms, evaluating global vendors of application development platforms that fall into any of three categories: low-code platforms for professional developers; no-code platforms for citizen developers with no coding knowledge; and complete solution suites that include both low-code and no-code tools. Vendors will be evaluated on criteria including user interface and integrated development environment, simplicity of deploying apps, pricing and market presence and user base.

ISG analyst Akhila Harinarayan will serve as author of this report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on each study are available in these brochures: ADM+Services and ADM+Solutions. Companies not listed as providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in either study.

All ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measure actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens™ research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens™ Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence, and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

