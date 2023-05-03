Cunard Celebrates the Float Out of Queen Anne with Milestone Ceremony in Italy

1 hours ago
VALENCIA, Calif., May 3, 2023

Launch ceremony marks a year to go before maiden voyage

VALENCIA, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic luxury cruise brand Cunard celebrated a momentous construction milestone today with the float out of Queen Anne at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice, Italy.

The float out completes the first comprehensive phase of construction for Cunard's new ship, Queen Anne.

The 249th ship to sail under the Cunard flag, Queen Anne officially touched water for the first time exactly 365 days before she will set sail on her maiden voyage to Lisbon on May 3, 2024.

Steeped in tradition, the float out is marked by a special ceremony where a 'Madrina' is named to offer blessings and best wishes for the ship, celebrating the flow of water into the ship's dry dock.

Carnival UK President Sture Myrmell said: "We are delighted to celebrate this important milestone in the construction of Queen Anne. The float out ceremony marks the ship's transition from her building dock to where she truly belongs – in the water. Today marks a significant moment for Queen Anne as we recognize the dedication by the master ship builders at Fincantieri to build a ship that reinforces our position as a world-famous luxury brand."

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri, stated: "Queen Anne is the third ship we have the pleasure to build for Cunard, a pillar in the history of British seafaring, with whom we share a real commitment to excellence. Building a liner for this shipowner takes us back to our roots yet, at the same time, spurs us forward to the future in a spirit of determination to bring together tradition and innovation and further strengthen our longstanding relationship."

The float out completes the first comprehensive phase of construction for Queen Anne, which now transitions to focus on building the luxury ship's interiors.

Queen Anne
The design concepts for Cunard's newest ship have been founded on heritage, craftmanship, style, storytelling, and innovation. The 113,000-ton, 3,000-guest Queen Anne, which spans 14 decks, will offer travellers several breath-taking moments, including the largest curated art collection at sea.

For more than 180 years, Cunard has constantly refined the definitive experience of ocean travel, and Queen Anne will be bursting with Cunard's signature experiences, including world-class dining, exceptional entertainment, and luxurious accommodation.

Entering service in May 2024, Queen Anne will make up a remarkable quartet for Cunard alongside Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth. It will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service.

The float out ceremony follows September's iconic keel laying, in which a coin was embedded into the ship's keel by Captain Inger Thorhauge, alongside an original coin from the ship's namesake's reign, to mark the formal start of her construction.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard
Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Fincantieri is one of the world's leading shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all areas of high-technology shipbuilding. It is a leader in the construction and conversion of cruise vessels, as well as in the naval and offshore vessels. It operates in the wind, oil & gas, fishing vessel and specialized vessel segments, as well as in the production of mechatronic and electronic marine systems, naval accommodation solutions and the provision of after-sales services such as logistical support and assistance to fleets in service.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with almost 21,000 employees. www.fincantieri.com

