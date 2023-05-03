PR Newswire

Laser Projection by Cinionic to power AMC's premium large format brand across the United States

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMC Theatres® (NYSE: AMC and APE), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, announced plans to bring Laser Projection by Cinionic to its premium large format (PLF) brand, PRIME at AMC®. The initiative, which is set to begin later this year, brings next-generation laser technology from the leader in laser cinema, Cinionic, to all PRIME at AMC locations throughout the United States.

PRIME at AMC is AMC's native PLF brand and combines immersive sound, luxury seating, and large format presentation. Laser Projection by Cinionic elevates the premium cinema experience for audiences. Upon completion of installation of Laser Projection by Cinionic, the PRIME at AMC auditoriums will feature high contrast Barco 4K laser projection, delivering brighter and more vivid onscreen images that stay consistent over time.

"As we continue to install Laser at AMC, powered by Cinionic, in our theatres around the United States, we're pleased to now include our native PLF, PRIME at AMC, under our partnership with Cinionic," said Cynthia Pierce, AMC Theatres Senior Vice President, Design & Construction, Facilities, Sight and Sound. "The addition of Laser Projection by Cinionic to PRIME at AMC is another guest benefit to an already popular Premium Large Format experience."

The introduction of laser in PRIME at AMC auditoriums continues the company's dedication to Make Movies Better and commitment to the future of cinema. Laser projection offers a more environmentally friendly way to present movies with less waste, including the elimination of replacing xenon bulbs, and a significant reduction in energy usage.

"Whenever you see Laser Projection by Cinionic, you can expect brighter, sharper, and more vivid colors every time," said Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. "We are excited to bring the power of laser cinema to the PRIME at AMC brand and add an extra 'wow' factor to the premium experience. Together with AMC, we are raising the bar for moviegoing."

The PRIME at AMC upgrade project is the latest development in AMC's partnership with Cinionic which began in 2022 with Laser at AMC. Since first introducing laser cinema technology nearly 10 years ago, Cinionic is the industry leader today, powering over 35,000 screens around the world with Laser Projection by Cinionic.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

About Cinionic

Founded in 2018 as the Barco cinema joint-venture, Cinionic unites global leaders committed to creating a new visual standard and moving the cinema industry forward. Cinionic's future-ready enhanced services and technology solutions provide compelling cinema experiences. The company's world-class technology portfolio includes award-winning laser projectors, HDR, integrated media servers, and premium cinema experiences, among other innovations.

With more than 100,000 projectors installed globally, Cinionic is trusted by more than 200 exhibitors to help capture audiences at multiple touchpoints in their cinema journey and keep them coming back for more.

Cinionic has offices in Belgium, United States, Mexico, Australia, and Hong Kong.

Visit www.cinionic.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook or YouTube for more information.

Media Contacts

Walker Sands for Cinionic

[email protected]

Ryan Noonan

(913) 213-2183

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amc-to-bring-cinionic-laser-to-all-prime-at-amc-locations-301814426.html

SOURCE Cinionic