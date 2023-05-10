Flow Eyes High-Growth Functional Beverage Market With Expanded Line Of Nutrient-Infused Spring Waters

1 hours ago
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / The functional beverage space is reported to be the fastest-growing segment in the food and beverage industry, with analysts forecasting the space will more than double from approximately $130 billion in 2021 to over $279 billion by 2030. Driving that growth is a larger consumer shift toward more health-conscious choices, including the emerging biohacking trend, as well as the convenience and specificity of nutrient-infused functional beverages. Packaging the full daily recommended amounts of specific vitamins and minerals in a drinkable product you can take on the go makes it easy for health-conscious consumers to track their nutrient intake and tailor their nutritional supplement mix to their needs.screenshot%202023-05-03%20at%205.11.54%20pm.png

Flow Beverage Corp (

OTCQX:FLWBF, Financial), with its emphasis on sustainably sourced, minimally-processed, all-natural alkaline spring water, could be poised to gain a significant foothold in this rapidly growing functional beverage market with its expanded line of vitamin-infused waters.

The Rise Of Biohacking And Functional Beverages

Biohacking is a trend that's been slowly emerging over the last decade, in which individuals incorporate scientific knowledge about human biology into their diets and lifestyles in an effort to improve anything from immune function to physical strength to cognitive function.

As data on how different nutrients and compounds impact our health and well-being becomes more widely available, people are using this information to achieve specific health and wellness goals. Popular biohacking supplements include Vitamin C, Omega 3 fatty acids, probiotics, zinc and other nutrients that each come with promising early research demonstrating their benefits to immune function, heart health, digestion and other key functions in the body.

Flow's Expanded Lines Of Premium, Natural Infused Spring Water Beverages - Poised to Capture This Market?

Flow's line of naturally alkaline waters, especially its recently launched vitamin-infused options align perfectly with this emerging biohacking trend. The water Flow uses comes from one of two artesian springs - one in Ontario, Canada and one in Virginia, United States - which are naturally mineral rich yielding fresh, crisp water with naturally occurring calcium, magnesium, potassium, and other minerals and electrolytes.

Those minerals help give the water a naturally high pH level of 8.1, which may help neutralize acids in the body while the minerals themselves are essential nutrients that could promote overall bone health. It also lends a clean, refreshing taste even in its original, unflavored form.

More recently, the sustainable water brand developed additional products, all using the same spring water naturally rich in minerals and electrolytes, but with infusions of naturally-sourced nutritional supplements. That includes the launch of a line of vitamin-infused waters. Infused with 120% of the daily recommended value of Vitamin C and 30% of zinc, the new line is aimed at consumers seeking to support their immune systems.

Vitamin C is a well-known antioxidant that's also necessary for the body's healing process as it's used to form blood vessels, cartilage, muscle and collagen. Zinc also plays a role in wound healing as well as fighting off bacteria and viruses - making it a key ally to the immune system.

The expanded line of vitamin-infused waters is geared to meet these needs and fit the goals of biohacking consumers looking to tap the power of naturally sourced nutrients to optimize their health and well-being.

Already commanding 44% of the market share in carton-format water, Flow's product line seems well-positioned to gain a foothold in both the premium and functional beverage markets as well.

Featured photo by Nigel Msipa on Unsplash

