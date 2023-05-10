VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Sensible Meats Inc. ( NEO:HOTD, Financial) ("Sensible" or the "Company") wishes to comment on the trading halt experienced on the NEO stock exchange over the past two trading days.

Although it is the Company's policy to not comment on market rumours or activities, due to numerous shareholder enquiries, the Company wishes to state that there are no material changes to report. Although progress has been slower than anticipated, the Company continues to seek suitable co-packing manufacturers for its proprietary plant based hot dog products with its continuing mission to reinvent plant-based foods through clean, ethical and sustainable ingredients and a functional price point.

Due to the foregoing difficulties, however, along with the challenges currently facing the plant-based meat industry generally, the Board of Directors of the Company, with the support of management, has initiated a review process to explore and evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives. The strategic review process will encompass an evaluation of the Company's current strategic direction, operations, market valuation and capital structure and will consider appropriate alternatives for the Company, which may include a change in the current business of the Company or other strategic alternatives that may be identified during the strategic review.

"The Board continues to support the Company's current strategic priorities. However, the Board believes that, given the current state of the capital markets and the evolving landscape in our industry, a broad review of strategic alternatives is appropriate and in the best interests of the Company," said Shawn Balaghi, CEO of the Company.

While the strategic review process is ongoing, the Company intends to continue to pursue its core strategic objectives so as to maintain and enhance the value of its current business and operations. Other than as described in this press release, the Company has not made any decisions related to strategic alternatives at this time and there can be no assurance that the evaluation of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction proceeding or change in strategy. The Company does not intend to comment further unless and until further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

About Sensible Meats

Sensible Meats Inc., dba Sensible Hot Dogs, is an innovative hot dog company focused on changing the playing field around America's street food. The Company's goal is to transform the consumer experience of plant-based eating and to prove that tasty foods can also come from less processed, natural ingredients. Sensible is going above and beyond the impossible to deliver the world's tastiest, healthiest and smartest hot dog.

