About Us

We're a trusted growth partner for millions of entrepreneurs globally.

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help business owners manage everything in one place, and our expert GoDaddy Guides are available to provide assistance 24/7.

OUR VISION

To radically shift the global economy toward life-fulfilling entrepreneurial ventures.

OUR MISSION

To empower entrepreneurs everywhere, making opportunity more inclusive for all.

OUR STRATEGY

To help entrepreneurs thrive by empowering them with expert guidance presented through seamlessly intuitive experiences to securely name, create and grow their businesses in select markets; leveraging the exponential power of community at a global scale to deliver profitable revenue growth.

Our Products and Services

We know that the needs of everyday entrepreneurs are constantly evolving, which is why we're always striving to make sure our products and services evolve, too. We bring the latest innovations, traditionally available only to larger enterprises, to small businesses. To see this in action, just look at our rapid growth in website building, content creation, and WordPress, as well as our increasing focus on commerce solutions that empower our customers to sell anything, anywhere.

These evolutions complement our customers' need for digital identity, ubiquitous presence and connected commerce - needs that we know will continue to grow. That's why we focus on commerce as a key enabler of success for our customers. Our products and services enable us to serve our customers through every stage of the entrepreneurial journey - with human- centered support available at every step.

We continue to leverage our competitive advantages and sustainable growth that serve our key stakeholders - and to champion entrepreneurs as they pursue their dreams.

Our 2022 Sustainability Highlights

We focus on what matters.

In 2022, in line with our commitment to continuous improvement, we drove forward progress on our priority topics across the strategic customers, employees and operations pillars we identified in our 2020 materiality analysis.

CUSTOMERS

Empower by GoDaddy

We provided more than 9,700 learning engagements for entrepreneurs around the world.

Customer Satisfaction

We increased our Trustpilot score from 4.4 to 4.7 out of 5.0.

Venture Forward

We launched the Microbusiness Data Hub to provide unprecedented access to free data on more than 20 million microbusinesses.

EMPLOYEES

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB)

We hired our dedicated Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging.

Pay Parity

We achieved gender (global) pay parity for the eighth consecutive year.1

Employee Engagement

We achieved 86% employee participation in GoDaddy Voice, our annual employee engagement survey.

OPERATIONS

Sustainability Governance

We assigned oversight of our sustainability initiatives to the Nominating and Governance Committee.

Climate Change Commitment

We issued our position statement on climate change, highlighting the urgent need for climate action.

Emissions Reduction

We reduced our scope 1 and 2 emissions by 35% from our 2019 baseline.

Our Corporate Sustainability Priorities

We aim to be a positive force for those we serve.

At GoDaddy, empowering entrepreneurs isn't just about providing tools and resources to help them succeed - it's also about hearing, understanding and supporting them with their dreams, needs and challenges. That's why we prioritize engaging with our communities and industry.

In support of our sustainability strategy, we completed a thorough materiality analysis in 2022. The analysis involved surveys of internal subject-matter experts; interviews with our executive team, employees and stakeholders; and a review of industry trends, research and risk factors.

Based on the materiality analysis, we identified 10 priorities to guide our sustainability strategy:

Content Safety

Corporate Governance

Customer Experience

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB)

Energy Use and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions

Inclusive Entrepreneurship

Innovation

Talent Management and Engagement

User Privacy

Web Security

Our Strategic Pillars

To ensure our priorities guide our daily work, we aligned each priority to our three strategic sustainability pillars:

CUSTOMERS

We empower entrepreneurs everywhere and make opportunity more inclusive for all.

EMPLOYEES

We build a culture that values diversity and prioritizes the importance of making opportunity inclusive for all.

OPERATIONS

We reduce our environmental impact, operate our business ethically and manage risk appropriately.

United Nations SDGs

We recognize that organizations play an important role in making a global impact on sustainability. GoDaddy examined how our business activities and strategy align with theUnited Nations Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs), and from their list of 17 goals, we identified six SDGs where we believe we have the greatest opportunity to impact:

GENDER EQUALITY

AFFORDABLE AND CLEAN ENERGY

DECENT WORK AND ECONOMIC GROWTH

INDUSTRY, INNOVATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE

REDUCED INEQUALITIES

PEACE, JUSTICE AND STRONG INSTITUTIONS

In 2022, we furthered our commitment to the SDGs by joining the United Nations Global Compact. Through this membership, we commit to support the Ten Principlesof the United Nations Global Compact and to disclose our progress toward the SDGs annually.

Additional details on our 2022 progress can be found in the Appendix.

Sustainability Governance

We integrate sustainability into everything we do.

At GoDaddy, we take concrete action to implement and reinforce our sustainability priorities. We designed our approach for managing sustainability topics and actions in a way that robustly emphasizes transparency and oversight, and these processes help us continue to embed sustainability into our overall strategy and operations.

Board and Executive-Level Oversight

In 2021, our Board of Directors assigned oversight of our sustainability initiatives to the Nominating and Governance Committee. Under the Nominating and Governance Committee Charter, the committee oversees and reviews our sustainability strategies, practices and programs, and any public disclosures on such matters, including those in our Proxy Statement and our annual Sustainability Report.

In addition to the Nominating and Governance Committee providing regular reports to the Board on sustainability topics such as risk mitigation and reporting, members of the executive team oversee the progress of their respective ESG programs and practices as they relate to various areas of our business. Our Chief Legal Officer reports at least quarterly to the Nominating and Governance Committee on our sustainability programs and practices, including progress on goals such as our emissions reductions. Members of our Sustainability Steering Committee report directly to members of senior management, giving them direct insights into key parts of the business and how sustainability aspects flow into various areas within GoDaddy.

Sustainability Steering Committee

Composed of leaders from across the company, our Sustainability Steering Committee oversees key sustainability priorities and reviews

all sustainability programs and practices across GoDaddy. Sustainability Steering Committee members discuss such matters with management to inform and guide the business. The Sustainability Steering Committee supports our ongoing commitment to our sustainability practices and disclosures, the development of our sustainability programs and our goal-setting efforts.

SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE IN ACTION

GoDaddy assembled a climate change task force to proactively evolve our climate- related strategies and disclosures.

About This Report

Unless otherwise noted, the GoDaddy 2022 Sustainability Report outlines our environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies, activities, progress, metrics and performance for the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2022. This report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector.

GoDaddy is committed to regular, transparent communication about our sustainability progress, and to that end, we will share updates on an ongoing basis through our website and will continue to publish an annual Sustainability Report.

1We define achievement of pay parity as pay that is equal to, or a few cents on either side of, a dollar. Please read our 2022 Diversity and Pay Parity Annual Report for more information.

